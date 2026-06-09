Intrum: Announcement from Intrum's Extraordinary General Meeting

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The Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Intrum AB (the "Company" or "Intrum") was held today on 9 June 2026 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting. In addition, the board of directors has also decided to change the publication date for its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 to 28 August 2026, to allow the Company's employees and board members to participate in the rights issue during the subscription period.

Resolution to carry out the capital raise

On 7 May 2026, the Company announced a capital raise of approximately SEK 7.5 billion (the "Capital Raise"), consisting of a directed share issue of approximately SEK 1.5 billion to selected investors (the "Directed Issue") and a fully guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 6 billion (the "Rights Issue"). On 3 June 2026, the board of directors resolved on the complete terms of the Rights Issue. The Capital Raise aims to accelerate the Company's path towards deleveraging by two years, reduce financial risk and increase the Company's financial flexibility to execute the Intrum 2030 strategy.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to carry out the Capital Raise through (i) an amendment to the limits of the share capital and the number of shares in the articles of association, (ii) authorisation for the board of directors to resolve on the Directed Issue, (iii) a further amendment to the limits of the share capital and the number of shares in the articles of association, and (iv) approval of the board of directors' resolution on the Rights Issue. After both amendments to the articles of association have been registered, the total number of shares in the Company will be not less than 1,600,000,000 and not more than 6,400,000,000 and the share capital will be not less than SEK 32,000,000 and not more than SEK 128,000,000. The record date for the right to participate in the Rights Issue with preferential rights is 11 June 2026.

The Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 2,433,254,634 new shares. Those who are registered as shareholders in Intrum on the record date will receive one (1) subscription right for each share held in Intrum. One (1) subscription right will entitle to subscription for eighteen (18) new shares in Intrum. The subscription price in the Rights Issue is SEK 2.45 for each share subscribed for, which means that, provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, Intrum is expected to raise proceeds of approximately SEK 6 billion before issue costs.

Minutes

The minutes from the EGM will be published on the Company's website within two weeks.

For further details regarding the Capital Raise and the resolutions set out above, please refer to the Company's website, www.intrum.com.

New date for publication of the second quarter 2026 report

As a result of the approval of the Capital Raise, the board of directors has decided to change the publication date for its financial results for the second quarter of 2026 from 23 July 2026 to 28 August 2026. The change has been made to ensure that the Company's employees and board members can participate in the rights issue during the subscription period.

The updated date is reflected in Intrum's financial calendar available on www.intrum.com.

For more information, please contact:

Annie Ho, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations

ir@intrum.com

Kristin Andersson, Group External Communications Director

kristin.andersson@intrum.com

About Intrum