Intrum: Intrum credit rating upgraded by S&P Global Ratings with positive outlook

Intrum AB (publ) ("Intrum" or the "Company") announces that S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") has upgraded Intrum's issuer credit rating to B-, with a positive outlook.

S&P has also raised the rating on Intrum's 1.5 lien notes to B+ and upgraded the 2 lien notes to B-. The positive outlook reflects S&P's view that Intrum's strengthened financial position, improving strategic execution and debt reduction agenda, including clear steps to manage its 2027 maturities, could support a higher rating within the next 12 months. The ratings have been removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on 11 May 2026.

Masih Yazdi, CFO of Intrum, comments:

"We welcome that both S&P and Moody's recognise the benefits of the approved capital raise and the decisive steps we are taking to strengthen Intrum's capital structure. S&P's upgrade and positive outlook are further validation of our strategy and the progress we are making to reduce leverage, improve financial flexibility and create a stronger platform for long-term value creation."

The rating action follows shareholder approval of Intrum's fully guaranteed SEK 7.5 billion capital raise. S&P notes that the transaction materially reduces risks related to Intrum's capital structure, including refinancing risk from 2027 debt maturities, and significantly accelerates the Company's deleveraging efforts.

S&P highlights that the capital raise is expected to support material deleveraging over the next 24 months. S&P further notes that a reduction in gross debt and widening earnings should cement improvements in Intrum's financial position over the same period. S&P also notes Intrum's significant scale advantage, stable and profitable Servicing business, and strong competitive position.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Annie Ho, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations

ir@intrum.com

Media Inquiries

Kristin Andersson, External Communications Director

+46 70 585 78 18

kristin.andersson@intrum.com

About Intrum