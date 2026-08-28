CyberAgent, Inc.: The Anime "KAGURABACHI" Casts Miku Ito as Hinao and Miyari Nemoto as Char Kyonagi; Cast Comments, Character Visuals & Trailers Revealed

TOKYO, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The anime Kagurabachi , based on a next-generation flagship title from Weekly Shonen Jump , has announced that Miku Ito has been cast as Hinao, and Miyari Nemoto as Char Kyonagi. Alongside this announcement, cast comments, character visuals, and character trailers have been unveiled.

Kagurabachi (Original Author: Takeru Hokazono), currently serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, has surpassed a cumulative circulation of 4 million copies (including digital editions).

A stellar team of creators has been assembled for the project. Production will be handled by CyberAgent group company animation studio, Cypic (Umamusume: Cinderella Gray, The Summer Hikaru Died), the anime boasts an all-star staff, including Director Tetsuya Takeuchi (Action Animation Director on Sword Art Online II, Battle Scene Storyboards/Episode Director/Animation Director on Heavenly Delusion) and Character Designer Keigo Sasaki (Blue Exorcist, The Seven Deadly Sins). The protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, is voiced by Taihi Kimura, winner of the Best New Actor award at the 2025 Seiyu Awards.

Miku Ito Cast as Hinao!

Miku Ito will play Hinao, who works at "Cafe Haru Haru." To commemorate the announcement, comments have arrived from Ito.

Full Comments from Miku Ito:

Q. What are your impressions of the character you voice, and what did you keep in mind while voicing them?

I was directed to aim for natural, conversational dialogue that matched the overall tone of the series, so I focused on keeping my performance relaxed and natural.

As for Hinao, I thought it would be fun to lean into her more comedic side every now and then, so whenever the opportunity arose, I tried to really embrace those moments and give them a little extra flavor.

Everyone on the team has such a strong sense of dedication and respect for the series, so I'm really looking forward to continuing the recording sessions!

Q. How did you feel when you were cast, and what are your thoughts on the anime?

From the moment I started reading Kagurabachi, I found myself especially drawn to Hinao. She's a rather unique character within the series, and I was fascinated by her from the very beginning. During the audition, I wondered whether I was truly capable of taking on the role, so I was absolutely overjoyed when I found out I'd been cast. I hope to portray Hinao in a way that makes her presence at "Cafe Haru Haru" feel like a comforting place within the anime as well. I'll give it my all so that everyone comes to love the anime version of Hinao, too!

Q. What were your thoughts when you first read the manga?

Both the characters and the story are so gritty and cool! It felt like watching a movie. What struck me the most when reading the manga, though, was how beautifully the goldfish were depicted. I can't wait to see how they are brought to life in the anime.

Q. What is Hinao's greatest charm?

Hinao works as a sort of information broker, connecting the underworld with sorcerers. Even though she is well-versed in what seems like a dangerous world, she is incredibly cute and always remains completely natural and down-to-earth, which I think is wonderful. Her twin-bun hairstyle and casual clothes give her a bright, cheerful look, but she is also kind and very caring. There is something about her presence that makes you feel safe and at ease, which is another part of her charm. I also personally admire how effortlessly she can connect with anyone and treat everyone equally.

Q. How would you describe the appeal of the series in one phrase?

"Cool Japanese culture."

I'm sorry I couldn't come up with anything catchier! Beyond the swords, battles, mental strength, and the bond between parent and child, I felt that the series is filled with little touches that are uniquely Japanese. Reading it honestly made me think, "Wow, Japan is so cool..."-which is why I chose this phrase!

Miyari Nemoto Cast as Char Kyonagi!

Miyari Nemoto will play Char Kyonagi, who is being chased for a certain reason. To commemorate the announcement, comments have arrived from Nemoto.

Full Comments from Miyari Nemoto:

Q. What are your impressions of the character you voice, and what did you keep in mind while voicing them?

Char's lines are pretty short, so I felt a lot of pressure to express all of her emotions as honestly and concisely as possible! But once recording began, I found myself having a lot of fun voicing her.

Q. How did you feel when you were cast, and what are your thoughts on the anime?

When my manager told me in person at the agency that I'd been cast as Char, I let out such a loud noise that one of the staff members had to gently tell me to keep it down. Haha.

Even then, until I actually had the script in my hands, I kept thinking, "Is it really... me...?" I was constantly bouncing between excitement and anxiety!

Q. What were your thoughts when you first read the manga?

It's dark, but it also has the kind of optimism you'd expect from a Jump series. The comedy isn't overly obvious either-it's woven naturally into the serious moments. I also felt there was a real sense of style in how carefully the story flows as a whole.

But honestly, I don't know anything about the complicated stuff! I just know it's incredibly fun to read!

Q. What is Char's greatest charm?

Personally, I think she's someone who naturally helps people relax. Even though she's carrying a heavy burden herself, she's usually full of energy. If Char isn't cheerful, it makes everyone watching feel sad too... I think that's part of what makes her so lovable.

During recording, one of my senior castmates told me, "This role suits you perfectly." I was just about to be happy when they added with a laugh, "...Because you're the type who doesn't read the room. Haha."

W-Wait, whaaaat!?!!

Q. How would you describe the appeal of the series in one phrase?

"Japanese swords are seriously cool."

Hinao & Char Kyonagi Character Visuals & Trailers Unveiled!

Hinao Character Introduction

At "Cafe Haru Haru," she acts as an intermediary, connecting clients seeking the aid of sorcery with sorcerers. She took Char under her protection and introduced her to Chihiro and the others.

Hinao Character Trailer:

English:https://youtu.be/K2KIkl-yF1o

Japanese:https://youtu.be/ZEBG6_z4T-Y

Char Kyonagi Character Introduction

A cheerful and courageous young girl who was being pursued for certain reasons. When Hinao asked her about her pursuers, she said they had "the most strongest sword," which led to her meeting Chihiro and the others.

Char Kyonagi Character Trailer:

English:https://youtu.be/yn5cDYblogQ

Japanese:https://youtu.be/1o0GrxSMB1E

About KAGURABACHI

View Teaser Trailer:

English: https://youtu.be/pC39732i1bA / Japanese: https://youtu.be/Ppmbg4IoL3g

Broadcasting and Streaming information

April 2027

Crunchyroll, MUSE, and SMG HOLDINGS, among others

Introduction

A single stroke opens a new era, cutting a path from Japan to the world-

Weekly Shonen Jump 's Neo-Japanese Sword Action series begins here!

From day one, the Kagurabachi manga has captivated fans, weaving a blood-soaked tale of revenge through breathtaking sword-fight sequences.

And now, known for its uncompromising quality, animation studio Cypic brings the story to life with jaw-dropping visuals!

Story

Flames of resolve, kindled by hatred.

Chihiro Rokuhira is a boy who aspires to become a swordsmith, and took daily training under his father Kunishige, a renowned swordsmith. Their days, once filled with laughter, are brutally torn apart by an attack from the mysterious sorcerer organization, the Hishaku.

What is stolen from them are the six Enchanted Blades-swords of immense power capable of shaping the fate of the nation-and the gentle, warm life they once shared.

From that day on, everything changed. In a world engulfed in darkness, Chihiro takes up Enten, the seventh Enchanted Blade left behind by his father, and sets out on a blood-soaked path of revenge.

Staff

Original Work: "Kagurabachi" by Takeru Hokazono (Serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump)

Director: Tetsuya Takeuchi

Character Design: Keigo Sasaki

Production: Cypic

Production Committee Leads: Shochiku & CyberAgent

Cast

Chihiro Rokuhira: Taihi Kimura

Kunishige Rokuhira: Tomokazu Seki

Togo Shiba: Katsuyuki Konishi

Hinao: Miku Ito

Char Kyonagi: Miyari Nemoto

Official Links

Official Website: https://anime.kagurabachi.jp/

Official X: @kb_anime_en (https://x.com/kb_anime_en)

Official TikTok: @kb_anime_en (https://www.tiktok.com/@kb_anime_en)

Official Instagram: @kb_anime_en (https://www.instagram.com/kb_anime_en/)

Original Work

Cumulative circulation has surpassed 4 million copies (including digital editions)!

Title: Kagurabachi

Author: Takeru Hokazono

Previously Published: Available online on MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA and published in print and digitally by Viz Media (English Version).

Copyright Notices

*When featuring the cover art for Kagurabachi Volume 1 or the original illustration by Takeru Hokazono, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA

*When featuring anime image assets, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

*Copyrights must be indicated when posting or using the images/materials

*Single space is needed between "Takeru" and "Hokazono," and between "Project" and "Kagurabachi."

*No space needed after "/(slash)" and ",(comma)."

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