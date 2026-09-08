CyberAgent, Inc.: Anime "Kagurabachi" Unveils Details for Anime World Tour Part 2!

-Exploding into a Global Phenomenon! The Anime World Tour Sweeps Across All Five Continents!
The First 20 Minutes of Episode 1 Set for Premiere Screenings at Anime Conventions in Johannesburg and Melbourne!
Details for World Tour Part 3 and Japan Tour Final to Be Revealed This Autumn-
TOKYO, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anime Kagurabachi, based on a next-generation flagship title from Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha), will kick off Part 2 of "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour starting in September 2026, featuring premiere screenings of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1at conventions in Johannesburg and Melbourne.
"Kagurabachi" (Original Author: Takeru Hokazono), currently serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, has surpassed a cumulative circulation of 4 million copies (including digital editions).
A stellar team of creators has been assembled for the project. Production will be handled by CyberAgent group company animation studio, Cypic (Umamusume: Cinderella Gray, The Summer Hikaru Died), the anime boasts an all-star staff, including Director Tetsuya Takeuchi (Action Animation Director on Sword Art Online II, Battle Scene Storyboards/Episode Director/Animation Director on Heavenly Delusion) and Character Designer Keigo Sasaki (Blue Exorcist, The Seven Deadly Sins). The protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, is voiced by Taihi Kimura, winner of the Best New Actor award at the 2025 Seiyu Awards.
Following the success of "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour Part 1, which started in July 2026, Part 2 has now been officially confirmed. The first 20 minutes of Episode 1 will be screened at "Comic Con Africa" (Johannesburg) and "PAX Aus" (Melbourne). Additionally, special panel sessions featuring anime producers will also take place.
Additionally, further information regarding Part 3 and details for the Tour Final in Japan are scheduled to be revealed this autumn.
Stay tuned for this new generation of "strikes" as the excitement spreads across five continents!
"Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour Part 2 Overview
?"Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour Special Site
https://anime.kagurabachi.jp/en/worldtour/
? [Comic Con Africa] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour -Premiere Screening at Comic Con Africa
Location: Johannesburg
Date & Time: Sunday, September 27, 2026
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM SAST
Venue: Johannesburg Expo Centre (Room: Anime Cinema)
Details:
- Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1
- Special appearance by anime staff
Panel Session Guests: Kenta Suzuki (Producer of "Kagurabachi" Anime) *Honorifics omitted
*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.
Official Website: https://comicconafrica.co.za/
? [PAX Aus] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - Premiere Screening at PAX Aus
Location: Melbourne
Date & Time: Sunday, October 11, 2026
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM AEDT
Venue: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (Room: Quokka Theater)
Details:
- Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1
- Special appearance by anime staff
Panel Session Guests: Kenta Suzuki (Producer of "Kagurabachi" Anime) *Honorifics omitted
*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.
Official Website: https://aus.paxsite.com/en-us.html
"Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour Part 1 Overview
Starting with Anime Expo in July 2026, the World Tour is currently underway, featuring premiere screenings of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1 at conventions worldwide.
? [Anime Expo] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - World Premiere Screening at Anime Expo
Location: Los Angeles, U.S.
Date & Time: Friday, July 3, 2026
4:45 - 6:05 PM PDT
Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center (Room: JW Marriott Diamond)
Official Website: https://www.anime-expo.org
? [Japan Expo] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - Premiere Screening at Japan Expo
Location: Paris, France
Date & Time: Thursday, July 9, 2026
3:30 - 4:30 PM CEST
Venue: Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte (Room: Yuzu Stage)
Official Website: https://www.japan-expo-france.jp/
? [AnimagiC] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - Premiere Screening at AnimagiC
Location: Mannheim, Germany
Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 2026
10:30 - 11:00 PM CEST
Venue: Rosengarten Mannheim (Room: Mozart Hall)
Official Website: https://animagic.de/
? [Otakon] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - Premiere Screening at Otakon
Location: Washington, D.C., U.S.
Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 2026
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM EDT
Venue: Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Official Website: https://otakon.com/
? [Anime NYC 2026] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - Premiere Screening at Anime NYC
Location: New York, U.S.
Date & Time: Saturday, August 22, 2026
3:30 - 4:15 PM EDT
Venue: Javits Convention Center (Room: Main Stage)
Official Website: https://animenyc.com/
About KAGURABACHI
View Teaser Trailer:
English: https://youtu.be/pC39732i1bA / Japanese: https://youtu.be/Ppmbg4IoL3g
Introduction
A single stroke opens a new era, cutting a path from Japan to the world-
Weekly Shonen Jump's Neo-Japanese Sword Action series begins here!
From day one, the Kagurabachi manga has captivated fans, weaving a blood-soaked tale of revenge through breathtaking sword-fight sequences.
And now, known for its uncompromising quality, animation studio Cypic brings the story to life with jaw-dropping visuals!
Story
Flames of resolve, kindled by hatred.
Chihiro Rokuhira is a boy who aspires to become a swordsmith, and took daily training under his father Kunishige, a renowned swordsmith. Their days, once filled with laughter, are brutally torn apart by an attack from the mysterious sorcerer organization, the Hishaku.
What is stolen from them are the six Enchanted Blades-swords of immense power capable of shaping the fate of the nation-and the gentle, warm life they once shared.
From that day on, everything changed. In a world engulfed in darkness, Chihiro takes up Enten, the seventh Enchanted Blade left behind by his father, and sets out on a blood-soaked path of revenge.
Broadcasting and Streaming information
April 2027
Crunchyroll, MUSE, and SMG HOLDINGS, among others
Staff
Original Work: "Kagurabachi" by Takeru Hokazono (Serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump)
Director: Tetsuya Takeuchi
Character Design: Keigo Sasaki
Production: Cypic
Production Committee Leads: Shochiku & CyberAgent
Cast
Chihiro Rokuhira: Taihi Kimura
Kunishige Rokuhira: Tomokazu Seki
Togo Shiba: Katsuyuki Konishi
Hinao: Miku Ito
Char Kyonagi: Miyari Nemoto
Official Links
- Official Website: https://anime.kagurabachi.jp/
- Official X: @kb_anime_en(https://x.com/kb_anime_en)
- Official TikTok: @kb_anime_en(https://www.tiktok.com/@kb_anime_en
- Official Instagram: @kb_anime_en(https://www.instagram.com/kb_anime_en/)
Original Work
Title: Kagurabachi
Author: Takeru Hokazono
Previously Published: Available online on MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA and published in print and digital by Viz Media (English Version).
Copyright Notices
*When featuring the cover art for Kagurabachi Volume 1 or the original illustration by Takeru Hokazono, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.
©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA
*When featuring anime image assets, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.
©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi
- Copyrights must be indicated when posting or using the images/materials
- Single space is needed between "Takeru" and "Hokazono," and between "Project" and "Kagurabachi."
- No space needed after "/(slash)" and ",(comma)."
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anime-kagurabachi--unveils-details-for-anime-world-tour-part-2-302872063.html