CyberAgent, Inc.: Anime "Kagurabachi" Unveils Details for Anime World Tour Part 2!

-Exploding into a Global Phenomenon! The Anime World Tour Sweeps Across All Five Continents!

The First 20 Minutes of Episode 1 Set for Premiere Screenings at Anime Conventions in Johannesburg and Melbourne!

Details for World Tour Part 3 and Japan Tour Final to Be Revealed This Autumn-

TOKYO, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anime Kagurabachi , based on a next-generation flagship title from Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha), will kick off Part 2 of " Kagurabachi " Anime World Tour starting in September 2026, featuring premiere screenings of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1 at conventions in Johannesburg and Melbourne.

"Kagurabachi" (Original Author: Takeru Hokazono), currently serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, has surpassed a cumulative circulation of 4 million copies (including digital editions).

A stellar team of creators has been assembled for the project. Production will be handled by CyberAgent group company animation studio, Cypic (Umamusume: Cinderella Gray, The Summer Hikaru Died), the anime boasts an all-star staff, including Director Tetsuya Takeuchi (Action Animation Director on Sword Art Online II, Battle Scene Storyboards/Episode Director/Animation Director on Heavenly Delusion) and Character Designer Keigo Sasaki (Blue Exorcist, The Seven Deadly Sins). The protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, is voiced by Taihi Kimura, winner of the Best New Actor award at the 2025 Seiyu Awards.

Following the success of "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour Part 1, which started in July 2026, Part 2 has now been officially confirmed. The first 20 minutes of Episode 1 will be screened at "Comic Con Africa" (Johannesburg) and "PAX Aus" (Melbourne). Additionally, special panel sessions featuring anime producers will also take place.

Additionally, further information regarding Part 3 and details for the Tour Final in Japan are scheduled to be revealed this autumn.

Stay tuned for this new generation of "strikes" as the excitement spreads across five continents!

" Kagurabachi " Anime World Tour Part 2 Overview

?"Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour Special Site

https://anime.kagurabachi.jp/en/worldtour/

? [Comic Con Africa] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour -Premiere Screening at Comic Con Africa

Location: Johannesburg

Date & Time: Sunday, September 27, 2026

1:00 PM - 1:30 PM SAST

Venue: Johannesburg Expo Centre (Room: Anime Cinema)

Details:

Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

Special appearance by anime staff

Panel Session Guests: Kenta Suzuki (Producer of "Kagurabachi" Anime) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://comicconafrica.co.za/

? [PAX Aus] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - Premiere Screening at PAX Aus

Location: Melbourne

Date & Time: Sunday, October 11, 2026

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM AEDT

Venue: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (Room: Quokka Theater)

Details:

Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

Special appearance by anime staff

Panel Session Guests: Kenta Suzuki (Producer of "Kagurabachi" Anime) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://aus.paxsite.com/en-us.html

" Kagurabachi " Anime World Tour Part 1 Overview

Starting with Anime Expo in July 2026, the World Tour is currently underway, featuring premiere screenings of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1 at conventions worldwide.

? [Anime Expo] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - World Premiere Screening at Anime Expo

Location: Los Angeles, U.S.

Date & Time: Friday, July 3, 2026

4:45 - 6:05 PM PDT

Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center (Room: JW Marriott Diamond)

Official Website: https://www.anime-expo.org

? [Japan Expo] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - Premiere Screening at Japan Expo

Location: Paris, France

Date & Time: Thursday, July 9, 2026

3:30 - 4:30 PM CEST

Venue: Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte (Room: Yuzu Stage)

Official Website: https://www.japan-expo-france.jp/

? [AnimagiC] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - Premiere Screening at AnimagiC

Location: Mannheim, Germany

Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 2026

10:30 - 11:00 PM CEST

Venue: Rosengarten Mannheim (Room: Mozart Hall)

Official Website: https://animagic.de/

? [Otakon] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - Premiere Screening at Otakon

Location: Washington, D.C., U.S.

Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 2026

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM EDT

Venue: Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Official Website: https://otakon.com/

? [Anime NYC 2026] "Kagurabachi" Anime World Tour - Premiere Screening at Anime NYC

Location: New York, U.S.

Date & Time: Saturday, August 22, 2026

3:30 - 4:15 PM EDT

Venue: Javits Convention Center (Room: Main Stage)

Official Website: https://animenyc.com/

About KAGURABACHI

View Teaser Trailer:

English: https://youtu.be/pC39732i1bA / Japanese: https://youtu.be/Ppmbg4IoL3g

Introduction

A single stroke opens a new era, cutting a path from Japan to the world-

Weekly Shonen Jump's Neo-Japanese Sword Action series begins here!

From day one, the Kagurabachi manga has captivated fans, weaving a blood-soaked tale of revenge through breathtaking sword-fight sequences.

And now, known for its uncompromising quality, animation studio Cypic brings the story to life with jaw-dropping visuals!

Story

Flames of resolve, kindled by hatred.

Chihiro Rokuhira is a boy who aspires to become a swordsmith, and took daily training under his father Kunishige, a renowned swordsmith. Their days, once filled with laughter, are brutally torn apart by an attack from the mysterious sorcerer organization, the Hishaku.

What is stolen from them are the six Enchanted Blades-swords of immense power capable of shaping the fate of the nation-and the gentle, warm life they once shared.

From that day on, everything changed. In a world engulfed in darkness, Chihiro takes up Enten, the seventh Enchanted Blade left behind by his father, and sets out on a blood-soaked path of revenge.

Broadcasting and Streaming information

April 2027

Crunchyroll, MUSE, and SMG HOLDINGS, among others

Staff

Original Work: "Kagurabachi" by Takeru Hokazono (Serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump)

Director: Tetsuya Takeuchi

Character Design: Keigo Sasaki

Production: Cypic

Production Committee Leads: Shochiku & CyberAgent

Cast

Chihiro Rokuhira: Taihi Kimura

Kunishige Rokuhira: Tomokazu Seki

Togo Shiba: Katsuyuki Konishi

Hinao: Miku Ito

Char Kyonagi: Miyari Nemoto

Official Links

Official Website: https://anime.kagurabachi.jp/

Official X: @kb_anime_en(https://x.com/kb_anime_en)

Official TikTok: @kb_anime_en(https://www.tiktok.com/@kb_anime_en

Official Instagram: @kb_anime_en(https://www.instagram.com/kb_anime_en/)

Original Work

Title: Kagurabachi

Author: Takeru Hokazono

Previously Published: Available online on MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA and published in print and digital by Viz Media (English Version).

Copyright Notices

*When featuring the cover art for Kagurabachi Volume 1 or the original illustration by Takeru Hokazono, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA

*When featuring anime image assets, please ensure the following copyright notice is included.

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

Copyrights must be indicated when posting or using the images/materials

Single space is needed between "Takeru" and "Hokazono," and between "Project" and "Kagurabachi."

No space needed after "/(slash)" and ",(comma)."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anime-kagurabachi--unveils-details-for-anime-world-tour-part-2-302872063.html