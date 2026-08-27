E.W. Scripps Company (The): Scripps taps NBCU sales veteran to lead small and medium business growth and direct response advertising

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has appointed Jen Carfley, a seasoned media sales leader, as head of small and medium business growth (SMB) and direct response advertising, effective immediately.

In this newly created role, Carfley will lead the company's enterprise-wide strategy to connect growth-focused advertisers with Scripps' premium video inventory - including sports, news and entertainment - and performance-driven television advertising solutions across its local, national, linear and connected TV platforms. As part of that work, beginning next year, Carfley will lead direct response advertising for Scripps' ION and Bounce networks, while Scripps' longtime partner Marathon Ventures will continue overseeing those efforts for Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff.

Carfley brings more than 15 years of media and advertising sales experience across linear, digital and streaming platforms. She most recently served as vice president of the SMB growth team within NBCUniversal's advertising and partnerships division. Before joining NBCUniversal, Carfley held sales and direct response leadership roles at Sling TV and Dish Media Sales, Defy Media - a content creation company - and BBC America and BBC World News. At BBC America and BBC World News, she founded and led the performance media division within the ad sales team.

Based in New York, Carfley reports to Brian Norris, Scripps' chief revenue officer.

"Jen brings the strategic vision, growth mindset and proven execution we need to accelerate growth across SMB and performance advertising," said Norris. "Her experience across linear and connected TV will help us make Scripps' premium video inventory easier to access and easier to buy, including creating simpler pathways for performance brands to participate in premium live sports. She will help us create stronger connections between advertisers and engaged audiences while giving small and medium-sized businesses, mid-market advertisers and performance marketers more flexible, measurable ways to grow their businesses."

Carfley earned her Bachelor of Science in sports management and marketing from Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

Media contact: Becca McCarter, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 410-2425, rebecca.mccarter@scripps.com

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of about 60 stations in 40 markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlet Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

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Jen Carfley

Scripps taps NBCU sales veteran to lead small and medium business growth and direct response adverti...