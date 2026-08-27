Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.: Outlook Therapeutics Appoints Kevin Lundquist as Chief Financial Officer as It Prepares for U.S. Commercial Launch of LYTENAVA

Seasoned finance executive brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across global commercial organizations, including the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries



Deep expertise spans commercial operations, capital markets, public company finance, and building scalable financial and operational infrastructure

Appointment strengthens financial and operational infrastructure as Company prepares for U.S. commercial launch following FDA approval of LYTENAVA

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg, bevacizumab gamma) for the treatment of retinal diseases, today announced the appointment of Kevin Lundquist as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2026. Mr. Lundquist joins Outlook Therapeutics at a defining point in the Company's evolution, following U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval of LYTENAVA, as the Company builds the financial and operational infrastructure to support its planned U.S. commercial launch.

"FDA approval of LYTENAVA fundamentally changes the opportunity in front of Outlook Therapeutics, and Kevin is exactly the caliber of executive we need as we enter this next phase," said Bob Jahr, Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics. "He brings an exceptional combination of financial and operational leadership, capital markets expertise, and experience leading finance functions across large-scale pharmaceutical and commercial organizations. Importantly, Kevin has firsthand experience building the financial and operational infrastructure needed to support approved commercial products. As we turn our focus toward executing on the opportunity created by LYTENAVA's approval, Kevin will be instrumental in helping us build a disciplined, scalable organization positioned to drive long-term growth and shareholder value."

Mr. Lundquist brings more than 20 years of corporate finance and capital markets experience across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technology, and manufacturing industries. He has extensive experience leading finance organizations for both public and private equity-backed companies, including commercial-stage businesses, and has direct experience supporting IPOs, commercial operations, SEC reporting, investor relations, capital raising, M&A, treasury, and financial infrastructure.

Mr. Lundquist most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of CapsoVision, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology Company, where he oversaw finance and operations, investor relations, SEC reporting, audit, financial planning, investment banking relationships, and capital raises. He led the company through its 2025 IPO process, and helped build its finance and accounting infrastructure, including key hires and ERP implementation. He also supported the development of the Company's commercial organization and managed the P&L for approved commercial products.

Previously, Mr. Lundquist served as Chief Financial Officer of Abzena Biologics, a private equity-backed contract development and manufacturing organization, where he was responsible for the Company's financial and strategic direction, including IPO preparation, long-term strategy, supply chain, investor relations, banking, and board reporting. He also previously served as Vice President of Finance at Revance Therapeutics, where he oversaw financial operations, SEC reporting, treasury, capital raises, M&A, and commercial and operating strategies.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Lundquist served as Global Head of Finance for Genentech/Roche's Drug Substance Biologics Operations, where he supported a global biologics manufacturing network encompassing six manufacturing sites and multiple contract manufacturers. He also served as Chief Financial Officer of Caterpillar's Japan division, overseeing a $6 billion annual-revenue business, and held a variety of finance and corporate audit positions at Abbott Laboratories. He holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Utah State University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from the University of Utah.

"This is an extraordinary time to join Outlook Therapeutics," said Mr. Lundquist. "LYTENAVA has the potential to address an important need in retinal care, and FDA approval provides the foundation from which to build its U.S. market presence. I am excited to work alongside Bob and the entire Outlook team to help translate that opportunity into meaningful commercial growth. My priorities will include maintaining financial discipline, allocating capital toward the Company's highest-value opportunities, and ensuring Outlook has the resources and capabilities needed to execute its U.S. launch strategy."

In connection with Mr. Lundquist's appointment, Lawrence Kenyon will step down as Chief Financial Officer effective September 1, 2026. Mr. Kenyon will continue to support the Company as a non-executive employee through September 30, 2026.

"On behalf of Outlook Therapeutics, I want to thank Larry for his many years of leadership and service," added Mr. Jahr. "His unwavering dedication and valuable contributions helped guide the Company through years of clinical and regulatory advancements culminating in the FDA approval of LYTENAVA. We are truly grateful for his partnership and wish him every success in the future."

Inducement Grant

Additionally, Outlook Therapeutics announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors approved the issuance of an option to purchase 500,000 shares of common stock to Mr. Lundquist in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), as a material inducement to Mr. Lundquist's start of employment with Outlook Therapeutics.

The option will be issued on September 1, 2026, with an exercise price per share equivalent to the closing price of Outlook Therapeutics' common stock on the date of grant. The option will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares subject to the option vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remaining shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter, subject to Mr. Lundquist's continuous service through the applicable vesting date.

About LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg, bevacizumab gamma)

LYTENAVA is an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab produced in the United States for the treatment of wet AMD. In the United States, LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) is the only ophthalmic formulation approved by the FDA. LYTENAVA (bevacizumab gamma) is also the subject of a centralized Marketing Authorization granted by the European Commission in the EU and Marketing Authorization granted by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK for the treatment of wet AMD. In certain European Union Member States, LYTENAVA must receive pricing and reimbursement approval before it can be sold.

Bevacizumab-vikg (bevacizumab gamma in the EU and UK) is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody specific to human vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). Bevacizumab binds VEGF and prevents the interaction of VEGF to its receptors (Flt-1 and KDR) on the surface of endothelial cells. LYTENAVA binds to all isoforms of VEGF-A, thereby preventing interaction with receptors VEGFR-1 and VEGFR-2. By inhibiting VEGF-A, LYTENAVA suppresses endothelial cell proliferation, neovascularization, and vascular permeability. Inhibition of such activity targets a pathophysiologic process that contributes to vision loss.

Important Safety Information and Indication

LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

Contraindications



LYTENAVA is contraindicated in patients with ocular or periocular infections, in patients with active intraocular inflammation, and in patients with a known hypersensitivity to bevacizumab products or any of the ingredients in LYTENAVA. Hypersensitivity reactions may manifest as severe intraocular inflammation.

Warnings and Precautions

Intravitreal injections have been associated with endophthalmitis and retinal detachments. Proper aseptic injection technique must always be used when administering LYTENAVA. In addition, patients should be monitored following the injection to permit early treatment should an infection occur.

Increases in intraocular pressure have been noted post-injection (up to 60 minutes) while being treated with LYTENAVA. Monitor intraocular pressure prior to and following intravitreal injection with LYTENAVA and manage appropriately.

Although there was a low rate of arterial thromboembolic events (ATEs) observed in the LYTENAVA clinical trials, there is a potential risk of ATEs following intravitreal use of VEGF inhibitors. ATEs are defined as nonfatal stroke, nonfatal myocardial infarction, or vascular death (including deaths of unknown cause).

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reaction (=1%) reported in patients receiving LYTENAVA was conjunctival hemorrhage (4%), eye pain (2%), and vitreous floaters (2%). These are not all the possible side effects of LYTENAVA.

You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report side effects to Outlook Therapeutics at 1-833-999-OTLK (6855).

Please see the full U.S. Prescribing Information for LYTENAVA here.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg (U.S.), bevacizumab gamma (E.U.)). LYTENAVA is the only ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive U.S. FDA approval and European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics commenced commercial launch of LYTENAVA (bevacizumab gamma) in Germany, Austria, and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may or are considered "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements," including those relating to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "continue," "expect," "may," "on track," "plan," "potential," "target," "will," or "would", the negative of terms like these or other comparable terminology, and other words or terms of similar meaning. These include, among others, express or implied discussions regarding the Company's planned launch of LYTENAVA in the United States and other jurisdictions and the timing thereof; expectations concerning potential revenue generation from sales of LYTENAVA; expectations surrounding market adoption of LYTENAVA; expectations regarding the potential impact of LYTENAVA in the retina community; Outlook Therapeutics' development or future revenue plans for LYTENAVA generally; and other statements that are not historical fact. Although Outlook Therapeutics believes that it has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting Outlook Therapeutics and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to its operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. These risk factors include those risks associated with developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates, risks in obtaining necessary regulatory approvals, the content and timing of decisions by regulatory bodies, as well as those risks detailed in Outlook Therapeutics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 12, 2026 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and future reports Outlook Therapeutics files with the SEC, which include uncertainty of market conditions and future impacts related to macroeconomic factors, including as a result of the ongoing overseas conflicts, tariffs, and trade tensions, fluctuations in interest rates and inflation, and potential future bank failures on the global business environment. These risks may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Outlook Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update, amend, or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 908.824.0775

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9ae289f-ed49-4a8a-a8f6-edb7c5fa1cca

Kevin Lundquist

Kevin Lundquist