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WKN: 869057 | ISIN: BE0003764785 | Ticker-Symbol: B3K
Tradegate
28.08.26 | 11:49
278,00 Euro
+7,34 % +19,00
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Belgien 20
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
278,40278,8012:18
278,40278,8012:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 07:06 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ackermans & van Haaren recorded a strong first half of 2026, with a net profit of EUR 339.6 million (+24%).

Dear shareholder,

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,

Ackermans & van Haaren recorded a strong first half of 2026:

  • Strong performance from core segments and a clear improvement in Growth Capital
  • Net profit of 339.6 million euros (+24%)
  • Net cash position of 524.4 million euros
  • Outlook upgraded: net profit expected to increase by more than 10% for the full year
  • New investment of approximately 93 million euros in Grieg Aqua (salmon aquaculture)

Please find attached our press release:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1be0ec28-1a63-4349-8d17-8bfe83db37c7

Best regards

Ackermans & van Haaren


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.