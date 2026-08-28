Ackermans & van Haaren recorded a strong first half of 2026, with a net profit of EUR 339.6 million (+24%).

Dear shareholder,
Dear Madam, Dear Sir,
Ackermans & van Haaren recorded a strong first half of 2026:
- Strong performance from core segments and a clear improvement in Growth Capital
- Net profit of 339.6 million euros (+24%)
- Net cash position of 524.4 million euros
- Outlook upgraded: net profit expected to increase by more than 10% for the full year
- New investment of approximately 93 million euros in Grieg Aqua (salmon aquaculture)
Please find attached our press release:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1be0ec28-1a63-4349-8d17-8bfe83db37c7
Best regards
Ackermans & van Haaren
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