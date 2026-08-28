Zoomlion Reports 9.2% Revenue Growth in H1 2026, with International Revenue Up 12.5%

CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion") reported revenue of RMB 27.14 billion (approx. US$4.04 billion) for the first half of 2026, up 9.17% year over year, with revenue increasing in both domestic and international markets. International revenue rose 12.45% to RMB 15.54 billion (approx. US$2.31 billion), accounting for 57.25% of total revenue, while net cash generated from operating activities increased 38.12% to RMB 2.42 billion (approx. US$360.1 million).

International Business Sustains Growth as Local Capabilities Deepen

International business remained a major growth driver, with its share of total revenue rising 1.67 percentage points year over year to 57.25%. Through an end-to-end, digital and localized operating model, Zoomlion continued to deepen its presence in international markets. Growth in South America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa and East Asia exceeded the company's overall international growth rate.

Zoomlion strengthened local sales, service and supply capabilities across Europe, South America, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. As of June 30, it had more than 30 primary business hubs, over 530 secondary and tertiary outlets, more than 300 spare parts warehouses, and nearly 7,000 local employees worldwide.

Its Hungarian aerial work platform factory began production, while its German facility was expanded and upgraded into a multipurpose hub. The company also strengthened its international management and digital systems, improving responsiveness around the clock and oversight across sales opportunities, business execution and risk monitoring.

Diversified Portfolio Creates Additional Growth Drivers

Zoomlion maintained solid positions in its core concrete and crane machinery businesses. It advanced the rollout of electric products and premium equipment such as large mixing plants and long boom pump trucks, deepened collaboration with its Italian subsidiary CIFA, continued batch deliveries of large tonnage cranes, and made progress in wind power tower cranes and premium international segments.

Zoomlion's earthmoving, mining, aerial work platform and agricultural machinery businesses generated combined revenue of approximately RMB 12.5 billion (approx. US$1.86 billion), up about 10% and accounting for more than 46% of total revenue. Earthmoving machinery accounted for approximately 20% of revenue and became the largest contributor to Zoomlion's international revenue among its business segments.

Zoomlion also continued to advance electric and intelligent equipment across its portfolio, including electric construction machinery, new energy and autonomous mining equipment, and hybrid agricultural machinery. Several new energy mining products received EU CE certification, supporting their entry into international markets.

Zoomlion is also advancing embodied intelligence through its subsidiary, ZValley Technology Co., Ltd., which has developed several embodied AI robot products. Zoomlion has established capabilities spanning algorithms, software, hardware and industrial applications, supporting progress toward industrial deployment.

Industry trends, including infrastructure investment, equipment replacement and continued global capital spending on infrastructure and mining, are expected to support demand. Zoomlion will continue strengthening localized operations, diversifying its product portfolio and investing in technology to support sustainable, high-quality growth.

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