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WKN: A40CWP | ISIN: FR001400OKR3 | Ticker-Symbol: CAJ1
Tradegate
28.08.26 | 12:05
0,189 Euro
+2,11 % +0,004
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1850,18812:18
0,1840,18912:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 08:06 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Groupe Casino: Status update on the project to adapt and strengthen the Casino Group financial structure

Status update on the project to adapt and strengthen
the Casino Group financial structure

Paris, 28 August 2026

The Group announces that a group of TLB lenders has initiated legal proceedings relating to the constitution of classes of affected parties with a view to amending the Group's accelerated safeguard plans. By orders issued on 17 August 2026, the court-appointed judge overseeing the accelerated safeguard proceedings appointed by the Paris Court for Economic Affairs declared the TLB lenders' claims inadmissible and dismissed all of their claims.

Having been notified on 27 August 2026 of the appeal filed by the TLB lenders on 24 August 2026, the Group will assert its rights before the Paris Court of Appeal.

The Group is pursuing its work towards the implementation of the process of adapting and strengthening its financial structure by the end of 2026.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.