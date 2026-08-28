Groupe Casino: Status update on the project to adapt and strengthen the Casino Group financial structure

Status update on the project to adapt and strengthen

the Casino Group financial structure

Paris, 28 August 2026

The Group announces that a group of TLB lenders has initiated legal proceedings relating to the constitution of classes of affected parties with a view to amending the Group's accelerated safeguard plans. By orders issued on 17 August 2026, the court-appointed judge overseeing the accelerated safeguard proceedings appointed by the Paris Court for Economic Affairs declared the TLB lenders' claims inadmissible and dismissed all of their claims.

Having been notified on 27 August 2026 of the appeal filed by the TLB lenders on 24 August 2026, the Group will assert its rights before the Paris Court of Appeal.

The Group is pursuing its work towards the implementation of the process of adapting and strengthening its financial structure by the end of 2026.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group - Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29