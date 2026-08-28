Haffner Energy launches a new energy offering for data centers, engineered for ultra-high availability

Data centers set to become a major contributor to Haffner Energy's business and results: a modular, standardized offering delivering local, resilient, decarbonized energy, with guaranteed availability that can exceed 99.995%

Vitry-le-François, France - August 28, 2026, 8:00 a.m. CEST

Haffner Energy announces the launch of a new energy offering dedicated to data centers, now available and already the subject of initial commercial proposals. The Company aims to address three challenges that have become critical to data center development: quickly securing high electrical power at high-efficiency without adding further strain on the grid, decarbonizing their energy supply, and managing their water needs

This new offering builds on the modular architecture developed under CORE100, and on its new C-iB variant, designed for high-power, multi-module installations.

Haffner Energy is a founding member of the European ÆTHER consortium, a candidate for the "AI Gigafactory" call for tenders launched by the European Commission. The Company draws on its track record in this area, having led the engineering and construction of a trigeneration plant in Luxembourg that supplies electricity, heat, and cooling to Kiowatt, powering LuxConnect, Europe's first green data center.

Philippe Haffner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Data centers are an especially attractive opportunity for Haffner Energy, precisely because our value proposition is so differentiated. A single project can call for more than 10 modules, with each module integrated into a full-service data center offering generating about €6 million in revenue - nearly three times what a module used solely for syngas production would bring in. That additional revenue doesn't require a proportional increase in our industrial capacity, since some of the complementary equipment is supplied by specialized partners. Our offering thus addresses the market's three key requirements: availability, speed of deployment, and decarbonization.-

Energy Is No Longer a Limiting Factor for Data Center Growth

The growth of cloud computing, and especially artificial intelligence, is driving an unprecedented surge in demand for computing capacity - and, in turn, for electricity - even as data centers face growing criticism over their carbon footprint, water consumption, and the strain they place on power grids.

Access to sufficient electrical power has therefore become a decisive factor in siting decisions and deployment timelines for new computing capacity.

Haffner Energy offers a decentralized solution: generating renewable, dispatchable, round-the-clock, and cost-competitive electricity near data centers, from local residual biomass.

The solution can operate alongside the power grid and substantially reduce the power that must be drawn from it, allowing data center growth to proceed without necessarily waiting for grid upgrades sized for its final power requirements.

Small Modules Built to Deliver Very Large Power Capacities

Haffner Energy's value proposition rests on compact, standardized, cost-effective C-iB modules. Adapted from the C-iC, the C-iB is purpose-built for multi-module installations, making it possible to share certain common functions, significantly increase production capacity per module, reduce costs, and co-produce biochar.

This new offering is leading Haffner Energy to reshape CORE100, setting aside a significant share of it for data centers.

The installations are designed to reach tens of megawatts and beyond, depending on customer needs. Their modularity makes it possible to add energy capacity progressively as computing capacity is built out, while reducing execution risk.

Guaranteed Availability That Can Exceed 99.995%

In a configuration comprising ten modules, two of which are held in redundancy, the architecture is supplemented by a limited, on-demand supply of natural gas that steps in during exceptional periods of unavailability. This combination is designed to guarantee the data center an energy availability above 99.995% - the level required for Tier IV infrastructure.

This partial reliance on natural gas is limited to periods when the capacity available from the C-iC units becomes temporarily insufficient to deliver the full power required. Natural gas is expected to account for less than 0.1% of primary energy.

The multi-module configuration also allows maintenance to be performed sequentially while the other modules remain in production, limiting the impact of any unplanned equipment outage. Standardization, together with the repeated use of identical equipment, further helps reduce lead times and costs.

A Renewable Energy Source That Is Storable, Available on Demand, and Flexible

Unlike intermittent renewable energy sources, biomass is storable and available on demand: several weeks' worth of supply can be stored on-site or nearby, independent of weather conditions.

Haffner Energy's technology is also compatible with all types of biomass and can process a range of forestry and agricultural resources. This allows a single project to diversify its local sourcing and strengthen its resilience.

Generating Electricity and Cooling Simultaneously, at High Efficiency

The heat generated during electricity production is recovered through a combined cycle, achieving an overall electrical efficiency of around 55% of the energy contained in the syngas produced.

It also powers lithium bromide absorption chillers, converting heat available at around 90°C into chilled water at approximately 4°C.

All of the data center's cooling needs are thus met using recovered heat rather than electricity and water

The partial recovery of water contained in biomass, in the form of condensate, can also help reduce the site's net water needs.

Haffner Energy Already Involved in Europe's AI Gigafactories Through ÆTHER

Haffner Energy is a founding member of the European ÆTHER consortium, alongside 2CRSi, the ÉS group, Socomec, and Projex, among others. The consortium brings together European players from the energy, infrastructure, cloud, semiconductor, and high-performance computing sectors, with the ambition of developing sovereign, deeply decarbonized European AI Gigafactories

ÆTHER is a candidate for the "AI Gigafactory" call-for-tenders launched by the European Commission and is working to develop its first campuses in the Strasbourg region. Haffner Energy contributes its resilient, local renewable energy production solutions to the initiative.

This participation already places Haffner Energy at the heart of an ecosystem that brings together the key skills needed to develop next-generation data centers, providing fertile ground for the rollout of its new offering.

A Highly Differentiated New Value Proposition for Haffner Energy

By combining modular architecture, local and storable residual biomass, guaranteed energy availability above 99.995%, high-efficiency electricity and cooling production, and biogenic carbon sequestration, Haffner Energy offers a resilient, competitive, and rapidly deployable energy solution for one of the fastest-growing markets in the world today.

About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy designs and delivers innovative solutions for producing cost-competitive renewable fuels from biomass. With more than 33 years of experience converting all types of biomass, the Company has developed proprietary thermolysis and gasification technologies that produce renewable gas, electricity, hydrogen, renewable methanol, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

Beyond supplying technology, Haffner Energy supports its customers in developing industrial projects aimed at accelerating decarbonization across the energy, industrial, and transportation sectors. Its solutions also contribute to the production of biogenic CO2 and biochar, supporting the energy transition and the sustainable use of biomass.

Haffner Energy is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0014007ND6 - Ticker: ALHAF)

Media Contact

Laetitia Mailhes

laetitia.mailhes@haffner-energy.com

Investor Relations

investisseurs@haffner-energy.com