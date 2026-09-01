OroCarbo reserves 12 SYNOCA® C-iC units from Haffner Energy,

generating up to €30M in potential revenue

The units, representing 12% of the CORE100 program, are intended for

renewable hydrogen and power projects in the Western United States

Vitry-le-François, France - September 1, 2026, 6:00 pm (CEST)

Haffner Energy announces that California-based project developer OroCarbo has confirmed the reservation of 12 SYNOCA® C-iC units under its CORE100 programme.

CORE100 is Haffner Energy's industrial program for the deployment of the first 100 standardized C-iC units. Designed to accelerate commercial deployment through standardization and series production, the program enables customers to reserve production slots for modular units that can be deployed individually or combined to serve larger projects.

OroCarbo intends to deploy the units as part of its development of local renewable energy hubs in California, Oregon, and Washington State. The projects will convert locally available residual biomass into renewable syngas, primarily for renewable hydrogen for mobility and local power generation in areas where grid capacity or reliability is constrained.

Marcella Franchi, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of SAF at Haffner Energy, said: "This reservation for 12 C-iC units marks a new step in our partnership with OroCarbo: the roll-out of CORE100 across the Western United States. Our vision is to produce energy close to both resources and demand, transforming local biomass into renewable hydrogen and power. Local, resilient energy that can be replicated at scale: that is the ambition of CORE100."

From one project to a multi-site deployment

Haffner Energy and OroCarbo began working together in 2025 on a 100 tonnes/day biomethanol project in California. The first phase, an independent carbon-intensity study, was successfully completed during Haffner Energy's 2025-2026 financial year with results supporting the strong decarbonization potential of the project.

While the biomethanol project has subsequently been put on hold pending sufficient long-term methanol offtake commitments, the work carried out together has opened the way for a broader collaboration between Haffner Energy and OroCarbo across multiple renewable energy applications and sites. OroCarbo has broadened its development strategy towards a portfolio of renewable energy projects addressing different local energy needs. Its reservation of 12 C-iC units reflects this transition from a single project to a multi-project, multi-site approach.

Brian Wong, Founder and Managing Member of OroCarbo, said: "Our ambition is to develop local renewable energy hubs that turn abundant residual biomass into clean energy where it is needed. We see significant opportunities both for renewable hydrogen in mobility and for local power generation in areas where grid capacity or reliability is a constraint. Reserving 12 SYNOCA® C-iC units is an important step towards building that network with Haffner Energy."

A modular platform for hydrogen and power

Each SYNOCA® C-iC unit is designed to convert residual biomass into renewable syngas using Haffner Energy's proprietary thermolysis technology. Several units can be combined according to the capacity required by each project, while their standardized design supports replication across multiple sites.

For OroCarbo's projects, Haffner Energy's scope of supply will be limited to the SYNOCA® C-iC units, together with the engineering required for their integration into the overall plants. The downstream equipment converting renewable syngas into hydrogen or power will be selected and sourced in the United States. Adaptation and certification of the equipment to applicable US standards are not included in Haffner Energy's scope of supply. This approach is intended to facilitate compliance with US standards, maximize local content and US industrial partnerships, and reduce the impact of import tariffs and transatlantic logistics.

The projects are expected to use locally available residual biomass, including forestry and agricultural residues. In California, the valorization of forestry residues can notably contribute to forest management in areas exposed to wildfire risk.

12% of CORE100 reserved by one customer

OroCarbo's reservation covers 12 SYNOCA® C-iC units for a total reservation fee of €100,000. Based on the current contractual price of €2.5M per unit, the twelve units represent up to €30M in potential future revenue for Haffner Energy.

The CORE100 program continues to progress. While Haffner Energy does not intend to communicate individually on each reservation, the Company will provide a comprehensive update on the programme shortly.

About Haffner Energy

Haffner Energy designs and supplies innovative solutions for the production of competitive renewable fuels from biomass. With over 33 years' experience using all types of biomass, the company has developed proprietary thermolysis and gasification technologies enabling the production of renewable gas, hydrogen, renewable methanol, power, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

As well as supplying technology, Haffner Energy supports its clients in developing industrial projects designed to accelerate the decarbonization of the energy, industrial and transport sectors. Its solutions also contribute to the production of biogenic CO2 and biochar, thereby supporting the energy transition and the sustainable use of biomass. Haffner Energy is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0014007ND6 - Ticker symbol: ALHAF). More information is available at www.haffner-energy.com.

About OroCarbo

OroCarbo is involved in research and development of technologies and business ventures relating to biofuels, biochar, graphite, and graphene, including its biomass raw materials, processing equipment, technology, mechanisms, products and product development, marketing and marketing development, sales and sales development. More information is available at orocarbo.com.

Media contact

Laetitia Mailhes

laetitia.mailhes@haffner-energy.com

+33 (0)6 07 12 96 76

Investor relations