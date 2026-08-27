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WKN: A40L1V | ISIN: US5128073062 | Ticker-Symbol: LAR0
Tradegate
28.08.26 | 11:32
270,65 Euro
-1,08 % -2,95
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
USA Tech 100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
271,00271,1512:22
270,50271,1512:22
PR Newswire
27.08.2026 22:05 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lam Research Corporation Announces a 27% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.07, or 27%, increase in its quarterly dividend, from $0.26 to $0.33 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on October 14, 2026, to holders of record on September 23, 2026. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

About Lam Research:

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our plans to make dividend payments and any future dividend payments. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause our actual results or outcomes, or the timing of our results or outcomes, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include but are not limited to those described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update the information or statements made in this press release.

Company Contacts:
Ram Ganesh
Investor Relations
(510) 572-1615
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.