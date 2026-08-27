Lam Research Corporation Announces a 27% Increase in Quarterly Dividend

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.07, or 27%, increase in its quarterly dividend, from $0.26 to $0.33 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on October 14, 2026, to holders of record on September 23, 2026. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

About Lam Research:

Lam Research Corporation is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Lam's equipment and services allow customers to build smaller and better performing devices. In fact, today, nearly every advanced chip is built with Lam technology. We combine superior systems engineering, technology leadership, and a strong values-based culture, with an unwavering commitment to our customers. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX) is a FORTUNE 500® company headquartered in Fremont, Calif., with operations around the globe. Learn more at www.lamresearch.com. (LRCX)

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that are not of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our plans to make dividend payments and any future dividend payments. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause our actual results or outcomes, or the timing of our results or outcomes, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include but are not limited to those described in the documents filed or furnished by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including specifically the Risk Factors described in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update the information or statements made in this press release.

Company Contacts:

Ram Ganesh

Investor Relations

(510) 572-1615

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lam Research Corporation