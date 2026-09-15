Bulten AB: Bulten AB's fully owned subsidiary, Exim, awarded strategic supply agreement by Lam Research in Asia

The agreement establishes Exim as a consolidator for C-parts supply to Lam Research manufacturing operations across key Asian semiconductor markets.

Exim has been appointed by Lam Research, a leading supplier of wafer fabrication equipment to the semiconductor industry, as a consolidator for C-parts supply to Lam Research manufacturing facilities in Asia.

Under the agreement, Exim will support Lam Research operations in Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea, providing consolidated supply and logistics services for a broad range of C-parts used in semiconductor equipment manufacturing. Deliveries are expected to commence during 2027.

When fully implemented, the business volume associated with the agreement is expected to exceed USD 10 million annually.

"The appointment by Lam Research reflects our ability to combine efficient sourcing, high supply reliability and local presence across multiple markets. The semiconductor industry is an attractive growth market with high requirements for precision, quality and delivery reliability, as well as strong long-term demand drivers. We look forward to supporting Lam Research as it continues to expand its manufacturing operations in Asia," says Felix Lian, Managing Director, Exim.

The agreement strengthens Exim's position in the semiconductor market and marks a further step into one of the world's most technologically advanced industrial sectors. Demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment continues to be supported by long-term trends including digitalization, artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure and data center investments.

Exim will leverage its sourcing capabilities, supplier network and logistics expertise to support Lam Research's manufacturing presence in Asia. The agreement demonstrates Exim's ability to deliver scalable supply chain solutions for customers with complex operational needs and international manufacturing operations.

The supply programme is expected to ramp up gradually from 2027 and contribute to Exim's continued growth within selected industrial segments with attractive long-term conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 739 106

E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten

Bulten Group is a leading global precision manufacturer and full-service provider of C-parts. Bulten's product offering ranges from a wide selection of standard products to specially adapted fasteners and micro-fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider (FSP) concept, customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was Founded in 1873, has approximately 570 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 3,185 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.