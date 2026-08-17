Bulten AB: Axel Berntsson, President and CEO of Bulten AB, named Future Top Executive 2026

Dagens industri and consulting firm Bain & Company today announced the Future Top Executives list, on which Axel Berntsson, President and CEO of Bulten AB, has been selected as one of 25 individuals handpicked by some of Sweden's leading executive search firms. With this recognition, Axel has been identified as one of the most likely candidates to join the top management of one of Sweden's largest companies within the next 3-5 years.

"Since Axel joined Bulten, he has initiated a powerful transformation of the company through visionary and hands-on leadership, combined with a strong ability to drive change. This transformation concerns Bulten's strategic direction, performance-oriented culture and business model. The company already has a stronger balance sheet, improved cash generation and, above all, a clear direction for how we create long-term value for shareholders. As the Board and principal owner, we are pleased to have attracted such a driven and modern leader to Bulten and the Volito group of companies. From day one, Axel has set a high pace in building a new and powerful Bulten, and we very much look forward to continuing this work together with the same high level of ambition. We congratulate Axel on this well-deserved recognition," says Ulf Liljedahl, Chairman of the Board of Bulten AB and CEO of its principal owner, Volito AB.

About Future Top Executives

Executives, in which three of the country's leading executive search firms select the 25

profiles who have what it takes to earn a place in the top executive management team of

Sweden's largest companies within 3-5 years. The list is therefore Sweden's most qualified list of the next generation of leaders at the top of Sweden's business sector. "The fact that three of the country's leading recruitment firms have selected these 25 profiles gives us not only a unique insight into what it takes to become a successful leader today, but also shows us of what tomorrow's Swedish business community will look like," says Peter Fellman, Editor-in-Chief of Dagens industri.

More information

See the full list and read the profile of Axel Berntsson at di.se/framtidens-toppledare/.

For further information, please contact:

Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 739 106

E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten

Bulten Group is a leading global precision manufacturer and full-service provider of C-parts. Bulten's product offering ranges from a wide selection of standard products to specially adapted fasteners and micro-fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider (FSP) concept, customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was Founded in 1873, has approximately 570 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 3,185 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.