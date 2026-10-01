Bulten AB: Bulten completes divestment of its European contract manufacturing business

Bulten AB (publ), through its subsidiary Bulten Fasteners AB, has completed the divestment of the Group's European automotive contract manufacturing business to Maelir AB. Ownership transferred on 1 October 2026. Bulten Fasteners AB's divestment of the Tianjin operation to a local investor group led by Kaikai Chen is expected to be completed in mid-October, following the Chinese National Day holiday.

All commercial conditions relating to the divestments of the European business and the Tianjin operation have been fulfilled. The divestments form part of the Group's long-term transformation and release capital and resources for prioritised areas of the business.

"The European divestment is now complete, with Tianjin to follow shortly. Parts of the European business have been part of Bulten throughout the company's history of more than 150 years and have played an important role in its development. Together with the employees in Tianjin, they have built valuable expertise and strong customer relationships. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all employees for their commitment and important contributions over the years. The transactions allow us to focus our efforts on Bulten's continued development, while giving both businesses good opportunities to develop further under their new owners," says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO of Bulten AB.

Timing and financial impact

The European business is no longer consolidated in the Bulten Group as of 1 October 2026. In 2025, the business had net sales of approximately SEK 1,900 million and approximately 1,000 employees.

The Tianjin business will cease to be consolidated in the Bulten Group upon completion, which is expected in mid-October. In 2025, the business had net sales of approximately SEK 125 million and approximately 86 employees.

The financial effects of the divestments of the European operating business and the Tianjin operation are in line with Bulten's communication on 9 July 2026.

Brand and name change

As part of the transaction with Maelir AB, the Bulten brand is transferred to Maelir AB. Bulten AB will change its name once the necessary formal processes have been completed. Until then, Bulten AB, the divested European business and the Tianjin business will coexist under the Bulten name in accordance with the agreement entered into by the parties.

For further information, please contact:

Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group

Phone: +46 (0) 31 734 59 00

E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten

Bulten Group is a leading global precision manufacturer and full-service provider of C-parts. Bulten's product offering ranges from a wide selection of standard products to specially adapted fasteners and micro-fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider (FSP) concept, customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was Founded in 1873, has approximately 570 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 3,185 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.