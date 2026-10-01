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BU

WKN: A1JGQU | ISIN: SE0003849223 | Ticker-Symbol: 3FB
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 08:03
5,830 Euro
+0,17 % +0,010
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Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BULTEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BULTEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9706,01016:25
5,9906,00016:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 14:35 Uhr
76 Leser
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Bulten AB: Bulten signs agreement to divest the Hallstahammar industrial property to Maelir AB

Bulten AB (publ), through its subsidiary Bulten Fasteners AB, has entered into an agreement with Maelir AB to divest all shares in Hallstahammar Industrifastighet AB, which owns the industrial property where Bulten's manufacturing operations in Hallstahammar are conducted. Completion is expected on 17 December 2026.

Maelir AB is also the buyer of Bulten's European automotive contract manufacturing business, including the Hallstahammar company and operations. The divestment of the European business was completed on 1 October 2026 as communicated through a separate press release.

Bulten Fasteners AB entered into the agreement regarding divestment of the property on 1 October 2026. The preliminary cash purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 223 million. The final purchase price will be determined based on closing accounts.

In connection with signing, Hallstahammar Industrifastighet AB and Bulten Hallstahammar AB entered into a lease agreement covering the entire property. The lease agreement governs the business's continued use of the property following the change of ownership.

"We are pleased that Maelir AB is also acquiring the property in Hallstahammar. The property and the operations naturally belong together, and common ownership provides the business with a clear, long-term structure. For Bulten, the transaction releases capital for the Group's continued development," says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO of Bulten AB.

Timing and financial impact

Completion is expected on 17 December 2026. The final financial effects will be reported when the transaction has been completed.

For further information, please contact:
Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group
Phone: +46 (0) 31 734 59 00
E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten
Bulten Group is a leading global precision manufacturer and full-service provider of C-parts. Bulten's product offering ranges from a wide selection of standard products to specially adapted fasteners and micro-fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider (FSP) concept, customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was Founded in 1873, has approximately 570 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 3,185 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Bulten is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-01 14:34 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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