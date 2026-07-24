Bulten AB: Volito issues call options to Bulten's Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of Bulten AB (publ) ("Bulten") has been informed that Bulten's largest shareholder, Volito AB ("Volito"), on 24 July 2026 has issued 150,000 call options in Bulten to Bulten's Chief Executive Officer, Axel Berntsson.



The call options were acquired at a price corresponding to the market value of the options on the transaction date, as determined by a valuation carried out by an independent valuation institute using the Black-Scholes valuation model. The total market value of the options at the time of the transaction has been calculated to approximately SEK 319,500. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one (1) share in Bulten at an exercise price of SEK 100 per share. The call options have a term of approximately three years and may be exercised during the period from 24 July 2026 through 23 July 2029.



Bulten has not been involved in the offer, which has been made by Volito on its own initiative. The transaction does not entail any costs for Bulten, nor does it result in any dilution for Bulten's other shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 739 106

E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten

Bulten Group is a leading global precision manufacturer and full-service provider of C-parts. Bulten's product offering ranges from a wide selection of standard products to specially adapted fasteners and micro-fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider (FSP) concept, customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was Founded in 1873, has approximately 570 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 3,185 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.