Bulten AB: A decisive step toward a more focused industrial group

Second quarter - Continuing operations

Net sales amounted to SEK 779 (839) million, a decrease of -7,2% on the same period

the previous year.

the previous year. Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 62 (36) million, equating to an operating margin of 8.0% (4.3).

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 38 (16) million.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 26 (13) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 1.55 (0.44).

Profit after tax from discontinued operations amounted to SEK -1,074 (5) million and includes group impairment of SEK -1,060 million.

"The second quarter was characterized by continued improvement in profitability and resilient margins, despite lower volumes in parts of the market. At the same time, Bulten took a decisive step in its transformation through agreements to divest its contract manufacturing operations within the automotive industry in Europe and China. Overall, we enter the next phase with a more focused portfolio, a stable financial position and growing opportunities to scale established businesses within precision manufacturing and full-service C-parts solutions.", says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO.

A live presentation for analysts, media and investors will be held today, at 11:00 AM CEST, during which President and CEO Axel Berntsson and CFO Anna Åkerblad will comment on the results. The presentation will be held in English and will include a Q&A session.

Information for participants:

If you wish to participate in the webcast and submit written questions, please use the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/bulten/q2-2026/

If you wish to participate in the conference call and submit oral questions, please dial: +46 8 5053 9728 and use the PIN code 979 0691 7631 #.

The report will also be available on Bulten's website: Report and presentations - Bulten

For further information, please contact:

Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 739 106

E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten

Bulten Group is a leading global precision manufacturer and full-service provider of C-parts. Bulten's product offering ranges from a wide selection of standard products to specially adapted fasteners and micro-fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider (FSP) concept, customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was Founded in 1873, has approximately 570 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Net sales in 2025 totaled SEK 3,185 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Bulten is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-10 08:00 CEST.