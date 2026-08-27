The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.22 Per Share

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 24, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2026.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) helps the world grow the food it needs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of potash and phosphate fertilizer which are essential inputs for the world's farmers. Through the Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is advancing the next generation of biological solutions designed to improve nutrient use efficiency, strengthen crop performance, and support more sustainable agricultural systems. As a Fortune 500 company with 13,000 employees serving customers in more than 40 countries, Mosaic is helping build resilient and productive food systems for the future. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors:

Paul Massoud, CFA The Mosaic Company 813 775 4260 [email protected] Joan Tong, CFA The Mosaic Company 863-640-0826 [email protected] Media:

Ben Pratt The Mosaic Company 612-280-3262 [email protected]

SOURCE The Mosaic Company