Samsung Biologics Announces KRW 3 Trillion Rights Offering to Fund Its Next-Phase Expansion

INCHEON, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) today announced a rights offering to raise an expected aggregate amount of KRW 3 trillion to fund investments in the company's three-dimensional, long-term growth strategy across capacity, portfolio, and geographic expansion.

The company plans to allocate approximately KRW 2.71 trillion of the offering proceeds toward the planned acquisition of PolyPeptide Group, with the remaining approximately KRW 290 billion designated for the expansion of Bio Campus II.

In July, Samsung Biologics announced an all-cash offer to acquire PolyPeptide Group for CHF 1.46 billion (approximately KRW 2.71 trillion), a move that will broaden the company's portfolio into peptide-based therapeutics beyond antibodies and ADCs to better meet rapidly growing global demand for diverse modalities.

Additionally, following the completion of Plant 5 at the company's Songdo Bio Campus II in 2025, Samsung Biologics has been evaluating bringing Plants 6 through 8 online sequentially, boosting its global manufacturing capacity to 1,385,000 liters by 2032.

"Building on our position as a global top-tier CDMO, this capital raise sets the stage for our next phase of growth," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "We are confident that executing our three-dimensional growth strategy, including the acquisition of PolyPeptide Group and the expansion of Bio Campus II, will deepen our leadership and create lasting value for shareholders."

The rights offering comprises approximately 2,270,000 new common shares at an offering price of KRW 1,322,000 per share, representing a discount of approximately 15% from the reference price. The total funds, estimated at KRW 3 trillion, represent approximately 4.90% of the company's market capitalization based on the previous trading day's closing price.

The offering will be made to existing shareholders on a pro-rata basis, followed by a general public offering of any unsubscribed shares. In accordance with Korea's Capital Markets Act, 20% of the new shares will be allocated to the company's employee stock ownership association, with the remainder offered to shareholders proportionally.

Shareholders who do not wish to subscribe may trade their subscription rights certificates in the market. Any unsubscribed shares will be offered through a general public offering, with any remaining shares taken up by the lead underwriter.

The securities registration statement will take effect on Sept. 30, with the date for new share allocation set for Oct. 6. The subscription period for existing shareholders will take place Nov. 9-10, followed by the general public offering subscription for any unsubscribed shares on Nov. 12-13. The new shares are targeted for listing on Nov. 30.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 785,000 liters across Bio Campus I and II in Korea, and 60,000 liters from the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, U.S., Samsung Biologics holds total global manufacturing capacity of 845,000 liters. The company has also secured land for Bio Campus III, laying the groundwork for future capacity expansion to support next-generation therapies and emerging modalities.

Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics.

By implementing the ExellenS framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity.

Samsung Biologics' global manufacturing and commercial network spans Korea, the U.S., Europe, and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo sales office serves the APAC region. Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. The company is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health.

For more information, visit https://samsungbiologics.com/.

Investor Contact

Jaewan Jun, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Samsung Biologics

[email protected]

Media Contact

Claire Kim, Senior Director of Marketing at Samsung Biologics

[email protected]

SOURCE Samsung Biologics