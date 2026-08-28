

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 28.08.2026 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES HOCHSCHILD MINING PRICE TARGET TO 800 (570) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERNSTEIN CUTS DIAGEO PRICE TARGET TO 2490 (2550) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES 3I GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 3570 (3527) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES 3I GROUP TARGET TO 3570 (3527) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS JD SPORTS FASHION PRICE TARGET TO 105 (110) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN CUTS SMITH & NEPHEW PRICE TARGET TO 1400 (1550) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES GREGGS PRICE TARGET TO 1740 (1610) PENCE - 'HOLD'



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