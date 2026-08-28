- 'Repairing the Roof on a Sunny Day' Efforts Pay Off as Innovation + Globalization Accelerate Growth



HONG KONG, Aug 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On the evening of 27 August, Fosun International announced its 2026 interim results. During the Reporting Period, its total revenue reached RMB86.96 billion; profit attributable to owners of the parent reached RMB1.72 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 160.3%; overseas revenue reached RMB49.16 billion, with its share of total revenue rising to 56.5%; total debt to total capital ratio decreased to 55.7%.



These figures show that Fosun's results fall in the upper-middle range of the Company's profit alert (profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to range from approximately RMB1.5 billion to RMB1.8 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 127% to 172%) issued on 29 July. This marks Fosun's return to a growth trajectory following the completion of a systematic realignment of 'repairing the roof on a sunny day'.



Over the past few years, Fosun has taken a rather unconventional path. Since 2022, in response to the severe market disruption caused by the pandemic, the Company has advanced its business streamlining and core business-focused strategy, divesting assets and businesses and generating cumulative cash proceeds of approximately RMB75 billion. In March 2026, pursuant to the principle of prudence, Fosun made one-off, non-cash impairment provisions and value revaluations on certain real estate projects with impairment indicators and goodwill and intangible assets of certain non-core business segments. The move drew considerable market attention at the time. At the Company's 2025 annual results presentation at the end of March, Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, explained, 'This is about 'repairing the roof on a sunny day', allowing Fosun to focus its resources and efforts more effectively on core, high-growth areas.'



The market has now responded to Fosun's 'repairing the roof on a sunny day' initiative. From the announcement of profit alert in early March to 25 August, before its interim results announcement, Fosun's share price rose sharply from HKD3.6 to HKD5.41, representing an increase of more than 50%. The market has gradually recognized and priced in the Group's 'risk clearance' efforts.



More importantly, the earnings growth driven by the Group's businesses has begun to materialize. At the 2026 interim results presentation held in Hong Kong on 28 August, Guo Guangchang said: 'The strong results recovery we delivered in the first half of the year reflects the outcome of the strategic adjustments we have made over the past few years. Our 'repairing the roof on a sunny day' strategy has paid off, allowing us to put historical burdens behind us. These results mark the beginning of Fosun's continued progress along a trajectory of steady growth.'



Solid Core Businesses, with Pharmaceuticals and Insurance Posting Strong Results



First, let us look at Fosun's core businesses. In the first half of 2026, its four core businesses ' Fosun Pharma, Yuyuan, Fosun Insurance Portugal (Fidelidade), and the Tourism segment ' generated a total revenue of RMB63.88 billion, accounting for 73.5% of the Group's total revenue, further demonstrating the results of its core business-focused strategy.



Among them, the pharmaceutical and insurance segments delivered particularly strong performance.



In the first half of the year, Fosun Pharma achieved operating revenue of RMB20.377 billion. Revenue from innovative drugs recorded a year-on-year increase of 13.84%, with their contribution to pharmaceutical business revenue rising to 33.35%, establishing innovative drugs as a key growth driver. Its innovative biopharmaceutical platform, Henlius, reported revenue of RMB3.5882 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 27.3%, while net profit amounted to RMB430.4 million, up 10.3% year-on-year, sustaining growth momentum in revenue and profit. Commercialization of innovative drugs continued to gain traction. During the Reporting Period, Fosun Pharma had a total of 20 indications of 7 innovative drugs approved for launch both domestically and overseas. With their revenue share on a steady rise, innovative drugs have become the main growth engine driving the pharmaceutical business forward.



The insurance segment delivered a stellar performance, with Fosun's domestic and overseas insurance companies all posting broad-based improvements. Fidelidade's overall market share in Portugal reached 30.1%, and its international business accounted for 26.7% of its consolidated total business. In the first half of the year, Fidelidade recorded net profit attributable to owners of the parent of EUR165 million, up 23.8% year-on-year, maintaining steady growth.



In Chinese mainland, Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance recorded gross written premiums of RMB8.38 billion in the first half of 2026, up 52.2% year-on-year. Net profit reached RMB780 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 270% and exceeding its net profit for the full year of 2025. Fosun United Health Insurance reported a 36.2% year-on-year increase in revenue and net profit of RMB572 million. Peak Reinsurance's reinsurance revenue and gross written premiums increased by 25% and 11.8% year-on- year, respectively, while net profit after tax reached USD89.70 million. In April 2026, Moody's upgraded Peak Re's rating from Baa1 to A3, with a 'stable' outlook.



Guo Guangchang said at the results presentation: 'Integrating our insurance business with industries in which we have established competitive advantages has been a strategic priority for Fosun for over three decades ' a critical linkage we have long sought to unlock. I believe we have now achieved it. This integration will significantly strengthen our industrial operational capabilities and future profitability, providing sustained momentum for Fosun's development.'



'Successfully navigating another cycle' is how the market has described Fosun's latest round of adjustments. A closer look reveals how Fosun has successfully navigated the cycle. On the one hand, the Group has continued to streamline its business to generate cash proceeds. In the first half of the year, the Group generated proceeds equivalent to more than RMB12.0 billion from the divestment of non-strategic and non-core assets. Its total debt to total capital ratio was reduced to 55.7%, while its cash, bank balances and term deposits amounted to RMB61.214 billion. On the other hand, the innovation and globalization strategy that the Group has been pursuing for years has entered a value-realization phase, serving as the core engine driving profit recovery.



Integrated Innovation Strategy Bears Fruit



Since innovative drugs took off in the domestic market in 2025, Fosun has repeatedly broken into the spotlight, with multiple innovative drug business development (BD) drawing significant market attention. In fact, as the saying goes, 'One minute on stage takes ten years of hard work off stage'. This series of innovation achievements is the result of Fosun's forward-looking innovation strategy established nearly two decades ago.



Notably, for more than a decade, Fosun has built a globally integrated innovation system across its core business areas, combining 'independent R&D + investment incubation + ecosystem collaboration', and has consistently made substantial investments in technology innovation. In the first half of this year alone, investment in technology innovation reached RMB4.2 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.7%.



In the first half of this year, Fosun saw a series of innovations come to fruition. HANSIZHUANG, independently developed by Henlius, received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for its perioperative indication in gastric cancer, pioneering a postoperative 'chemo-sparing' regimen and making it the world's first and only anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for this indication. Its core pipeline asset, HLX43, as a potential best-in-class (BIC) broad-spectrum anti-tumor PD-L1 ADC, has demonstrated preliminary clinical efficacy characterized by high efficacy and low toxicity across multiple solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with over 1,500 patients enrolled globally. To date, Henlius has 10 products approved in over 60 countries and regions, and has benefited over 1.1 million patients.



In addition, FUMAINING (luvoxmetinib tablets), independently developed by Fosun Pharma, was approved for the treatment of paediatric and adolescent patients with relapsed or refractory Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH), continuing to fill the gap in the treatment of rare diseases. In terms of neurodegenerative diseases, Fosun Pharma expanded its global collaboration with AriBio on AR1001, extending its rights to develop and commercialize the product to key markets including the U.S., Europe and Japan. Meanwhile, post-marketing confirmatory clinical trials for sodium oligomannate capsules have progressed steadily, with more than 1,000 patients enrolled as of 31 July 2026. In addition, HT001, an oral NLRP3 inhibitor for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in-licensed by Hengtai Bio, an investee and incubated company of Fosun Pharma, commenced its Phase I clinical trial in Australia.



Fosun's innovation achievements demonstrate the forward-looking nature of its innovation strategy and its ability to identify the right opportunities in R&D. As Guo Guangchang remarked at the results presentation, through years of effort, Fosun has built globally integrated innovation capabilities rooted in China. This distinctive strength of Fosun is expected to create greater value for all in the years ahead.



'Fosun has never pursued innovation behind closed doors. Instead, we leverage our resource-integration capabilities and a global perspective to drive smart innovation, bringing together the best technologies, teams and supply chains from around the world to solve real problems. This is how we unlock vast market potential,' said Guo Guangchang.



Unlocking Value through Global Operations



Globalization has been another forward-looking strategic move for Fosun. Since its listing in Hong Kong in 2007, when many Chinese companies were still focused primarily on their domestic markets, Fosun had already begun expanding overseas ahead of its peers.



Nearly two decades later, as a growing number of Chinese companies embrace the view that they must go global or risk being left behind, and seek to capture overseas markets by taking their products overseas, Fosun has already established a profound business presence in more than 40 countries and regions. With local teams operating overseas, it has successfully operated a number of companies within the Fosun ecosystem. 'Global operations' have become a defining feature of Fosun's globalization strategy and a core engine underpinning the development of its businesses.



Guo Guangchang said at the interim results presentation that Fosun continues to strengthen its global operational capabilities. On the one hand, it is helping Chinese products and services enter overseas markets. On the other hand, it is introducing high-quality products and services from around the world into China. Drawing on the global resource-mobilization capabilities it has built over the years, Fosun is able to identify high-quality projects and technologies worldwide and rapidly mobilize the resources needed to advance them.



In the first half of 2026, Fosun's overseas revenue reached RMB49.16 billion, accounting for 56.5% of total revenue, up 3 percentage points as compared to the same period of 2025 and marking a record high in the proportion of overseas revenue.



In the field of pharmaceuticals and healthcare, Fosun made substantial progress in the global expansion of innovative drugs and commercial business development. Henlius' HANSIZHUANG was approved for three new indications in the European Union (EU), while HLX11 (pertuzumab injection) was approved in the EU and HLX14 (denosumab injection) was approved in Canada. At the beginning of 2026, Fosun Pharma entered into a strategic partnership with Eisai for HANSIZHUANG, with an aggregate potential consideration exceeding USD300 million, underscoring how the global value of Chinese innovative drugs is being repriced by international markets.



In the first half of the year, Yuyuan generated revenue of RMB532 million in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR in the first half of 2026, representing a year-on-year increase of 285.83%, while revenue from the Japanese market reached RMB306 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.09%. Laomiao has 15 stores in Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, overseas markets and duty-free channels. Club Med has also continued to expand its global footprint, with Club Med Urban Oasis Hangzhou Longwu already open and Club Med South Africa Beach & Safari now in soft opening.



Leveraging Fosun's global ecosystem, Fidelidade in the insurance segment has expanded its business from Portugal to Portuguese-speaking countries and markets across Europe, Latin America, and Africa. Its international business now accounts for 26.7% of its consolidated total business, with continued growth in Portuguese-speaking countries. Meanwhile, Peak Reinsurance has maintained steady growth thanks to its global business footprint.



The guiding principle behind Fosun's globalization strategy is 'Combining Global Resources with China's Capabilities', deeply integrating China's manufacturing capabilities, service capabilities, and innovation dividends, with global markets. Starting with leveraging China's growth momentum to establish its business presence, and progressing to a two-way engagement of 'mutual empowerment between China and the world', Fosun has now entered the 3.0 phase of 'global organization + local operations'. In this phase, Fosun 'truly operates with a global perspective', having developed the ability to foster cross-regional, cross-cultural, and cross-organizational synergies within its business ecosystem and support the continued growth of its overseas revenue.



At the interim results presentation held on 28 August, Guo Guangchang said: 'Fosun's future development goal is to 'spur the horse to full speed'. We have already positioned ourselves on a trajectory of steady growth. Going forward, we will continue to advance innovation-driven and global development in industries where we have established competitive advantages, building on our momentum and accelerating further.'







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