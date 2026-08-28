The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited: Towngas and the International Gas Union to host major global energy event in Hong Kong this October

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A major event for the global energy sector-the International Gas Union's (IGU) 2026 Council Meeting and "Empowering a Sustainable Future" Summit-will take place in Hong Kong from 26 to 29 October 2026, with The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas) serving as the host organisation. Leaders of major global energy corporations, regional government officials, experts, scholars and representatives of international organisations will assemble in Hong Kong to examine global energy security, the evolution to a green and low-emission economy and the roadmap for achievable, just and sustainable development.

IGU is the world's most influential and authoritative international non-profit membership organisation of the global Gas industry, with members accounting for over 90% of the global Gas market. The decision to host this Council Meeting and Summit in Hong Kong, with Towngas as the host organisation, not only accentuates the international Gas community's recognition of Hong Kong as an international metropolis and a green finance hub but, also, highlights Towngas's significant contribution to the energy evolution and to IGU itself.

Amid drastic shifts across the international landscape, global supply chains restructuring, and low-emission energy choices, the future development of the global Gas industry, including that of natural gas, has attracted considerable attention. Over the course of a four-day series of meetings, IGU Council members from across 70 countries will engage in detailed discussions on a range of issues, such as energy governance and industry development strategies.

The joint IGU-Towngas Summit will be held on 29 October, 2026, under the theme "Empowering a Sustainable Future", and it will feature keynote speeches by HKSAR Government officials and global industry leaders. Additionally, representatives and experts from different energy-related sectors will participate in roundtable discussions to offer insights and recommendations on topics such as regional energy development, green finance, as well as on the challenges faced by and prospects for the global and regional natural gas industry.

Mr Andrea Stegher, the President of IGU, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming Summit in Hong Kong, noting that IGU, as the global voice of Gas, is dedicated to fostering innovation and collaboration to accelerate the achievement of a safe, affordable, equitable, just and sustainable energy future. Mr Stegher has also expressed his confidence in the invaluable insights that the Summit will bring together, to further advance the role of Gas for human progress and global growth.

Towngas is deeply honoured to host this major international energy event. Mr Peter Wong Wai-yee, Managing Director of Towngas, stated: "With deep roots in Hong Kong and strong ties to our motherland, we are committed to creating a sustainable, green energy world. In light of the severe challenges posed by global climate change, we are actively promoting a green, low-carbon transition. Hosting this Summit in Hong Kong provides a platform for the global industry to build networks, share experiences, and foster dialogue. We look forward to collaborating with all sectors to advance the green energy transition through innovation and technology, building a sustainable energy future for the next generation."

About Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (Towngas)

Established in 1862, Towngas is Hong Kong's longest-standing public utility and one of the city's largest energy suppliers, meeting world-class standards in corporate management and operations. Currently, the Group has a portfolio of over 1,100 projects across 29 provincial regions on the Chinese mainland and overseas, spanning sectors such as renewable energy, city gas, water supplies, and the resource utilisation of municipal waste. In recent years, the Group has actively developed clean energy solutions across maritime, land, and air sectors-including hydrogen energy, green methanol, and sustainable aviation fuel-striving to achieve the vision of carbon neutrality.

About the International Gas Union (IGU)

The International Gas Union (IGU)?is the spokesperson of the global Gas industry, with members in over 70 countries across the globe, covering over 90% of the global Gas market across every segment of the value chain, from the supply of natural and decarbonised gas, renewable gas and hydrogen, through to their transmission and distribution, and all the way to the point of use.

IGU presents the world's leading international Gas events, including the International Gas Research Conference (IGRC2027) series, the 30th World Gas Conference (WGC series) and the Conference and Exhibition on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG 2029) series.

IGU also publishes the global Gas industry's annual flagship reports:?Wholesale Gas Price Survey, World LNG Report?and the?Global Gas Report, as well as various special reports, such as Gas For Africa,?Underground Gas Storage - A Critical Pillar for Energy Security,?The Role of Gas in Powering AI-Driven Energy Demand and Opportunities for the Development of Gas in Latin America and the Caribbean. IGU has also released its?Manifesto.

The IGU was?established?in 1931 and is a not-for-profit membership organisation registered in Switzerland and Singapore, with its Secretariat based in London, United Kingdom.

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