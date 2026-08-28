

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In partnership with the War Department's Defense Innovation Unit, the U.S. Army is awarding up to $2.2 billion to build and operate nuclear micro-reactors.



Under the Janus Program, five nuclear energy vendors and five initial locations have been selected for this project, the U.S. Army said in a press release.



The five selected vendors and installations are Antares Nuclear Inc. at Fort Bragg, North Carolina; BWXT Advanced Technologies LLC at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems at Fort Hood, Texas; Radiant Industries Inc. at Fort Benning, Georgia; and Westinghouse Government Services at Fort Drum, New York.



Using a milestone-based payment model, vendors will receive government funding only after successfully hitting specific technical goals. This investment model brings together approximately $2.2 billion across fiscal years 2027-2031, along with significant capital investment from each vendor.



With private sector funding expected alongside government investment, the Army expects to build and operate more than 20 nuclear micro-reactors across War Department installations.



The project will deliver safe, secure and reliable nuclear power, strengthening the Army's ability to project power globally, while supporting the revitalization of American industrial capacity and technological leadership.



'We are seeking not just reactors capable of turning on for a brief demonstration, but rather systems able to deliver power with high-capacity factors for years of operation,' said Jeff Waksman, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment. 'The Janus Program will be a complete success when and only when we have assisted multiple nuclear companies in developing truly reliable and affordable nuclear micro-reactors, which they can sell to other buyers beyond just the military.'



The close collaboration ensured selected vendors would provide solutions to enhance energy resilience for specific operational needs at military installations.



As the Janus Program moves forward, vendors will bring nuclear technologies to other military installations for continued energy resilience across the entire War Department. The Army said it will announce additional military sites at a later date and continues to drive toward the September 2028 target outlined in President Donald Trump's Executive Order for operation of a first reactor.



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