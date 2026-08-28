

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales declined in July after rebounding in the previous month, preliminary data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



The volume of retail dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 1.6 percent increase in June, which was the fastest growth since May 2024.



The contraction in July was mainly driven by 2.8 percent fewer sales in automotive fuel and a 2.1 percent decline in demand for ICT equipment. Sales of other household equipment decreased 0.9 percent, and retail sales of food items also showed a fall of 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, sales of other goods were 1.8 percent higher.



On an annual basis, retail sales fell at a faster pace of 2.0 percent in July versus a 0.5 percent decrease in the prior month.



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