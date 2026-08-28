

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety is writ large in global markets ahead of the speech by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole economic policy symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Though the CME FedWatch tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders shows a 36-percent likelihood for a quarter percentage rate hike by the Fed in September, markets remain cautious.



Wall Street Futures are directionless amidst monetary policy worries as well as the positive global outlook for the technology sector. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Ten-year sovereign bond yields hardened across regions.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks are trading with mild losses. Gold is trading in mildly negative territory. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mostly negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,629.60, up 0.11% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,727.60, down 0.04% Germany's DAX at 26,521.85, up 0.63% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,812.76, up 0.19% France's CAC 40 at 8,402.79, up 1.00% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,473.35, up 0.76% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 66,385.00, up 0.38% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,092.30, up 0.60% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,952.18, down 0.11% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,584.79, up 0.07% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,788.88, down 1.79%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.23, up 0.08% EUR/USD at 1.1642, down 0.09% GBP/USD at 1.3584, down 0.03% USD/JPY at 159.67, up 0.18% USD/CHF at 0.8037, down 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.7199, up 0.08%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.684%, up 0.26% Germany at 3.2736%, up 0.74% France at 4.122%, up 0.54% U.K. at 5.0604%, up 0.58% Japan at 2.928%, up 1.24%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $88.32, down 0.23% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $83.22, down 0.37% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,656.49, down 0.16% Silver Futures (Sep) at $70.46, up 1.48%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $79,340.47 down 0.78% Ethereum at $2,491.03, down 1.72% BNB at $705.01, down 1.05% XRP at $1.41, down 1.60% Solana at $105.89, up 1.45%



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