

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.3845 against the U.S. dollar, a 1-week high of 115.33 against the yen and a 4-day high of 1.6123 against the euro, from early lows of 1.3859, 115.01 and 1.6144, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the loonie edged up to 0.9965 from an early low of 0.9978.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.37 against the greenback, 116.00 against the yen, 1.60 against the euro and 0.96 against the aussie.



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