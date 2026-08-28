

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy strengthened unexpectedly in August to the highest level in nearly five years, results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed Friday.



The barometer rose to 106.7 in August from a revised 104.2 in July. The reading marks the highest level since November 2021, when it reached 107.7, and sits noticeably above the medium-term average of 100. Analysts had expected the barometer to decline to 103.3.



Manufacturing and other services drove the positive developments in August, alongside strengthening foreign demand. The private consumption indicator, however, remained slightly under pressure.



Within the producing industry, consisting of both manufacturing and construction, the sub-indicators for stockpiling of intermediate products, for employment prospects, for production activity, and for order backlogs indicated a strengthened outlook.



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