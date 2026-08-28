SMX Public Limited: Silver's Surge and Supply Pressures Create a New Imperative for Certification; SMX Invented the Technology That Does It

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / As silver pushes toward $70 an ounce and investors seek assets they can physically own, SMX is giving the precious metal something increasingly valuable: a persistent digital identity embedded directly into the material. Through its molecular marking technology, SMX can mark silver at the molecular level, creating an invisible, tamper-resistant identity designed to remain with the metal through refining, melting, manufacturing, transportation, storage, recycling and resale. That identity can be connected to a secure digital record documenting the silver's composition, origin, provenance and chain of custody, creating a new layer of certification that travels with the asset itself.

Silver is also finding a powerful new constituency: younger consumers. Millennials and Gen Z are embracing silver across jewelry, fashion and design, drawn to its cooler aesthetic, versatility and accessibility compared with gold. In the U.S., consumers ages 20 to 40 have emerged as the biggest buyers of silver jewelry, while silver and other cool metallic finishes are increasingly influencing home and interior design. That means demand for silver is being shaped not only by investors and industry, but by a younger generation incorporating the metal into what they wear, buy and bring into their homes.

That shift is arriving as physical supply is already under pressure. Silver closed at $68.99 on August 21 after gaining nearly 7% for the week and more than 20% over the previous three weeks. At the same time, the global silver market is expected to record its sixth consecutive annual supply deficit in 2026, with the Silver Institute forecasting a deficit of approximately 67 million ounces. Silver is becoming more valuable while competition for the physical material is intensifying.

That convergence creates a new challenge: calibrating supply-side pressures against increasingly diverse client demands. SMX technology provides a mechanism for doing exactly that by creating a system capable of identifying what silver is, where it came from, where it has traveled and whether recovered and recycled silver can be reliably certified and returned to the market.

And unlike Bitcoin and other purely digital assets, silver is tangible. It can be held, measured, tested, manufactured with, recycled and reused. Its value is tied not only to investment demand, but to a real-world material with finite supply and extensive industrial applications.

Putting Identity Into Silver

SMX's technology embeds an invisible molecular marker directly into silver, creating a persistent identity that can remain associated with the material as it moves through the supply chain. That identity can be read and linked to a digital record containing information about origin, composition, movement and chain of custody.

That matters because silver rarely stands still. It can move from mine to refinery, be melted, reshaped, transported, stored, manufactured into products, recovered and recycled. Traditional certificates, serial numbers and transaction records can document those events, but the documentation exists separately from the physical material.

SMX's approach is designed to bridge that gap by putting the identifier into the silver itself.

From Mine to Marketplace

Silver occupies a distinctive position because it serves multiple markets at once.

It is a precious metal and investment asset, particularly attractive when investors are concerned about debt, monetary policy, currencies or geopolitical uncertainty. But it is also an essential industrial material whose conductivity and other properties make it important across electronics, solar technology, electric vehicles, data centers, artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced manufacturing.

Increasingly, silver is also a consumer material. Jewelry, fashion, home products and design are adding another dimension to demand, particularly as younger buyers gravitate toward silver. Those constituencies are competing for the same physical supply.

For miners and refiners, material-level certification can document provenance and responsible sourcing. For banks, traders and custodians, it can add confidence when identifying physical holdings. For manufacturers, it can provide information about the origin and composition of silver entering their supply chains.

The same infrastructure can support recycled silver, allowing recovered material to retain a documented identity when it is processed and returned to market. In a supply-constrained environment, recycling is not simply a sustainability issue. It represents another source of economically valuable silver.

A Real-World Asset in a Digital Economy

The rise of Bitcoin and other digital assets has transformed how investors think about ownership, while highlighting the appeal of assets that can be physically held, measured and understood.

Silver exists independently of a computer network or digital ledger. It has measurable composition, limited supply, established markets and industrial utility. SMX is not attempting to turn silver into another digital asset. It is using digital infrastructure to make the physical asset more identifiable and its history more accessible.

Making the Physical Asset Part of the Record

As silver becomes more valuable and demand comes from an expanding range of industries, investors and consumers, knowing what is actually being bought, sold, stored or manufactured becomes increasingly consequential.

SMX connects its molecular identity to a secure digital record designed to maintain the relationship between the silver and its information as the metal crosses borders, changes ownership, changes form or returns through recycling.

That approach is central to SMX's Digital Material Passport strategy, connecting physical materials to information about origin, composition, authenticity, chain of custody and lifecycle. For silver, it creates the potential for a continuous record from mine to refinery, vault or manufacturer, and eventually through recovery, recycling and resale.

In a market facing simultaneous pressure from constrained supply and increasingly diverse client demand, SMX provides technology capable of connecting both sides of the equation: giving suppliers a means to certify material and clients greater visibility into the silver they are buying, using or recovering.

As silver becomes more valuable, scarce and strategically important, certification becomes more valuable with it.

The record should not simply say what the silver is. The silver itself should carry its identity.

ABOUT SMX (SECURITY MATTERS) PLC

SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) develops molecular traceability and material authentication technologies designed to strengthen supply-chain transparency and integrity across global industries. Its platform embeds invisible molecular markers directly into physical materials-including solids, liquids, and gases-allowing them to carry a persistent identity that can be detected and verified throughout their lifecycle.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/silvers-surge-and-supply-pressures-create-a-new-imperative-for-c-1213843