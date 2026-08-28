CVS Health: CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic Now Offering Updated Flu Vaccines Nationwide

CVS Health survey finds more than 60 percent of consumers say they are likely to get a flu shot this season.

Expanded testing and treatment services help make CVS Pharmacy a convenient destination for seasonal care

Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

WOONSOCKET, RI / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) announced that updated 2026-2027 flu vaccines are now available at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations nationwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), annual flu vaccination is one of the most effective ways to help reduce the risk of flu-related illness and complications. Patients can schedule vaccination appointments online at CVS.com , MinuteClinic.com or through the CVS Health app. Walk-in appointments are also available at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations.

As families prepare for the fall and winter respiratory virus season, CVS Health offers a range of services designed to support preventive care and help patients manage seasonal illnesses. In addition to flu vaccination, patients can access testing and treatment options at select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations, providing connected care before, during and after illness. With health care professionals serving communities across the country, CVS Health remains committed to helping patients stay protected throughout the season.

Most Americans plan to get vaccinated this flu season

According to a survey of U.S. consumers commissioned by CVS Health, 63% of Americans say they are likely to receive a flu vaccine this season. That is similar to the last two years when 63% said they were planning to get a flu shot in 2025 and 62% said they were planning to get a flu shot in 2024. Among those planning to get vaccinated:

68% plan to get a flu vaccine by the end of October.

34% of consumers want a flu shot before the illness is spreading widely; 28% want to get vaccinated before spending time with someone who may be vulnerable to influenza, like a newborn, older adult or someone who is ill; and 24% want to get the flu shot to help avoid missing school, work or other responsibilities.

Habit and personal protection are the most significant motivators among people who intend to get the flu shot, with 39% of people saying they get a flu shot every year and 37% saying they get a flu shot to protect their health or their family's health.

43% of consumers say they plan to get a flu shot at a retail pharmacy, while 34% plan to get the flu shot at a doctor's office.

"Getting vaccinated is one of the simplest and most effective steps people can take to help protect themselves and those around them during flu season," said Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. "As respiratory viruses continue to circulate each year, it's important that people and families have convenient access to trusted health care professionals who can answer questions, provide recommended vaccinations and help them stay healthy throughout the season."

CDC recommends annual flu vaccination for nearly everyone

The CDC recommends that everyone ages six months and older, with rare exceptions, receive an annual flu vaccine, with September and October generally being ideal times for vaccination ahead of peak flu activity. The updated 2026-2027 vaccine is designed to help protect against flu strains that experts anticipate will be most common this season.

To further support patients during respiratory illness season, participating CVS Pharmacy locations are offering convenient testing options, including a combination test that can detect Influenza A, Influenza B, and COVID-19 with a single swab. In states where pharmacists are authorized to both test and treat eligible patients for flu and COVID-19, patients can receive an assessment and, when appropriate, treatment recommendations during the same visit. Participating states include California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Patients can learn more about testing options by visiting CVS.com . MinuteClinic also offers testing for Influenza A, Influenza B, and COVID-19 in all clinic locations.

"Patients want health care that is easy to access and fits into their busy lives," said Sid Tenneti, Senior Vice President and Interim President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, CVS Health. "Whether someone is looking to get vaccinated, needs help understanding symptoms, or is seeking testing and treatment options, CVS Pharmacy is committed to providing connected, convenient care in the communities we serve."

Convenient vaccination options for patients

Vaccination appointments are available seven days a week at CVS Pharmacy locations, including those inside Target stores, as well as at MinuteClinic. Patients can schedule appointments online at CVS.com, MinuteClinic.com or through the CVS Health app. The online scheduler allows patients to book appointments at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic for up to four people at once and receive multiple CDC-recommended vaccinations during a single visit, including flu, COVID-19, hepatitis B, RSV, MMR, and shingles vaccines. Organizations can also partner with CVS Health to host vaccination clinics at the workplace or within their communities, meeting patients where they are and making it easier to access recommended vaccinations.

In addition to vaccinations, MinuteClinic offers evaluation and treatment for select seasonal illnesses, including flu-like symptoms, with testing available for eligible patients. More information and appointments are available at MinuteClinic.com .

Year-round access to recommended vaccinations

CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic offer more than 15 commonly recommended vaccinations throughout the year to help protect against preventable diseases. Patients who receive any CDC-recommended vaccine at CVS Pharmacy will also receive a $5 off $20 to use on in-store purchases. Most preventive vaccines are available at no cost through many insurance plans, including Medicare Part B coverage for eligible vaccines. Out-of-pocket costs may vary based on insurance coverage and vaccine type.

Patients who receive a CDC-recommended vaccination at CVS Pharmacy may also be eligible for promotional savings and ExtraCare Rewards, subject to program terms and conditions.

Video and photo assets from CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic are available here .

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About CVS Health

CVS Health is a leading health solutions company simplifying health care one person, one family and one community at a time. As of June 30, 2026, the Company had approximately 9,000 retail pharmacy locations, more than 1,000 walk-in and primary care medical clinics and a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 87 million plan members. The Company also serves an estimated 37 million people through a broad range of health insurance products and related services. The Company's integrated model uses personalized, technology driven services to connect people to simply better health, increasing access to quality care, delivering better outcomes, and lowering overall costs.

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cvs-pharmacyr-and-minuteclinicr-now-offering-updated-flu-vaccines-nat-1213879