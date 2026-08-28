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WKN: A414N7 | ISIN: GB00BMHVL512 | Ticker-Symbol: H1W
Tradegate
28.08.26 | 16:48
12,740 Euro
+5,81 % +0,700
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KLARNA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLARNA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,64012,70016:58
12,64012,72016:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 14:00 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Flat Capital AB: Flat Capital acquires an additional 692,506 shares in Klarna for SEK 95 million.

Flat Capital AB (publ) ("Flat Capital") has acquired an additional 692,506 ordinary shares in Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) ("Klarna"), adding to the company's existing holding. The shares were acquired on the market on August 26, 2026, at an average price of USD 14.37 per share, corresponding to a total purchase consideration of approximately SEK 95 million.

Following the acquisition, Flat Capital's holding in Klarna amounts to 25,344,322 shares, corresponding to approximately 6.7% of the shares in Klarna.

The acquisition was carried out during an open trading window following Klarna's interim report for the second quarter of 2026. In accordance with its procedures for insider reporting, Klarna will disclose the transaction separately.

For further information:
Rickard El Tarzi, CEO, ret@flatcapital.com, +46 (0) 73 622 38 71

About Flat Capital
Flat Capital is a listed investment company with an unusually straightforward business idea: to invest in what creates the greatest value over time, as cost-effectively as possible. Flat has a broad investment mandate across sectors, geographies and asset classes. What the companies in the portfolio have in common is that they challenge established structures. Flat consists of a small team, complemented by Sebastian Siemiatkowski's experience and global network. This gives Flat access to unique opportunities and enables the company to act quickly and resource-efficiently. The result is the highly successful investments Flat has made since its founding. Flat Capital is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has more than 25,000 shareholders. More information is available at: www.flatcapital.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.