Flat Capital AB: Flat Capital acquires an additional 692,506 shares in Klarna for SEK 95 million.

Flat Capital AB (publ) ("Flat Capital") has acquired an additional 692,506 ordinary shares in Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) ("Klarna"), adding to the company's existing holding. The shares were acquired on the market on August 26, 2026, at an average price of USD 14.37 per share, corresponding to a total purchase consideration of approximately SEK 95 million.

Following the acquisition, Flat Capital's holding in Klarna amounts to 25,344,322 shares, corresponding to approximately 6.7% of the shares in Klarna.



The acquisition was carried out during an open trading window following Klarna's interim report for the second quarter of 2026. In accordance with its procedures for insider reporting, Klarna will disclose the transaction separately.

For further information:

Rickard El Tarzi, CEO, ret@flatcapital.com, +46 (0) 73 622 38 71



About Flat Capital

Flat Capital is a listed investment company with an unusually straightforward business idea: to invest in what creates the greatest value over time, as cost-effectively as possible. Flat has a broad investment mandate across sectors, geographies and asset classes. What the companies in the portfolio have in common is that they challenge established structures. Flat consists of a small team, complemented by Sebastian Siemiatkowski's experience and global network. This gives Flat access to unique opportunities and enables the company to act quickly and resource-efficiently. The result is the highly successful investments Flat has made since its founding. Flat Capital is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has more than 25,000 shareholders. More information is available at: www.flatcapital.com.