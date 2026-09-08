Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5RW | ISIN: SE0016609846 | Ticker-Symbol: 87I
Frankfurt
08.09.26 | 08:03
0,769 Euro
+0,26 % +0,002
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLAT CAPITAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLAT CAPITAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7960,88912:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 09:55 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flat Capital AB: Rickard El Tarzi to step down as CEO of Flat Capital at year-end - recruitment of a new CEO begins.

Flat Capital AB (publ) announces that Rickard El Tarzi has informed the Board of Directors that he will step down as CEO. The decision follows discussions between Rickard and the Board on the company's future direction, in which the parties held differing views. Rickard and the Board agree that the decision is in the company's best interest.

Rickard will remain as CEO until year-end, or until a successor has taken office, to ensure an orderly transition. The Board is initiating the process of recruiting a new CEO.

Rickard El Tarzi, CEO: "I have concluded that this is the right decision for me and for the company. My focus now is on ensuring continuity and a good handover."

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Chairman of the Board: "We respect Rickard's decision and share his assessment. We appreciate that he is staying on until year-end, which gives Flat an orderly transition."

For further information:
Rickard El Tarzi, CEO, ret@flatcapital.com, +46 (0) 73 622 38 71

About Flat Capital
Flat Capital is a listed investment company with an unusually straightforward business idea: to invest in what creates the greatest value over time, as cost-effectively as possible. Flat has a broad investment mandate across sectors, geographies and asset classes. What the companies in the portfolio have in common is that they challenge established structures. Flat consists of a small team, complemented by Sebastian Siemiatkowski's experience and global network. This gives Flat access to unique opportunities and enables the company to act quickly and resource-efficiently. The result is the highly successful investments Flat has made since its founding. Flat Capital is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has more than 25,000 shareholders. More information is available at: www.flatcapital.com.

This information is information that Flat Capital AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-08 09:55 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.