Flat Capital AB: Rickard El Tarzi to step down as CEO of Flat Capital at year-end - recruitment of a new CEO begins.

Flat Capital AB (publ) announces that Rickard El Tarzi has informed the Board of Directors that he will step down as CEO. The decision follows discussions between Rickard and the Board on the company's future direction, in which the parties held differing views. Rickard and the Board agree that the decision is in the company's best interest.

Rickard will remain as CEO until year-end, or until a successor has taken office, to ensure an orderly transition. The Board is initiating the process of recruiting a new CEO.

Rickard El Tarzi, CEO: "I have concluded that this is the right decision for me and for the company. My focus now is on ensuring continuity and a good handover."

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, Chairman of the Board: "We respect Rickard's decision and share his assessment. We appreciate that he is staying on until year-end, which gives Flat an orderly transition."



For further information:

Rickard El Tarzi, CEO, ret@flatcapital.com, +46 (0) 73 622 38 71



About Flat Capital

Flat Capital is a listed investment company with an unusually straightforward business idea: to invest in what creates the greatest value over time, as cost-effectively as possible. Flat has a broad investment mandate across sectors, geographies and asset classes. What the companies in the portfolio have in common is that they challenge established structures. Flat consists of a small team, complemented by Sebastian Siemiatkowski's experience and global network. This gives Flat access to unique opportunities and enables the company to act quickly and resource-efficiently. The result is the highly successful investments Flat has made since its founding. Flat Capital is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has more than 25,000 shareholders. More information is available at: www.flatcapital.com.

This information is information that Flat Capital AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-09-08 09:55 CEST.