HONG KONG, Aug 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited ('COSCO SHIPPING Ports' or 'CSP' or the 'Company', SEHK: 1199), the world's leading ports logistics service provider, today announced the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') for the 6 months ended 30 June 2026.2026 Interim Results Highlights- Total throughput increased by 7.9% YoY to 80,157,047 TEU- Equity throughput increased by 7.0% YoY to 24,492,008 TEU- Revenue of the Company increased by 12.3% YoY to US$905,344,000- Gross profit increased by 9.3% YoY to US$239,507,000- Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company increased by 28.5% YoY to US$233,672,000- Declared a first interim dividend of US2.360 cents per shareFINANCIAL REVIEWIn the first half of 2026, the global shipping market was under dual pressure from route network restructuring and compressed profitability. 'In the face of these challenges, COSCO SHIPPING Ports has sustained its overall operational resilience by continued deepening of its lean operation management and constant optimisation of its resource allocation and business processes. 'In the first half of 2026, revenue of the Company increased by 12.3% YoY to US$905.3 million; gross profit increased by 9.3% YoY to US$239.5 million. 'During the period, the profit attributable to equity holders of the Company greatly increased by 28.5% YoY to US$233.7 million.OPERATIONAL REVIEWOverall PerformanceFor the six months ended 30 June 2026, the Group's total throughput increased by 7.9% YoY to 80,157,047 TEU (1H2025: 74,295,971 TEU). 'Total throughput from terminals in which the Group has controlling stake increased by 2.5% YoY to 16,893,574 TEU (1H2025: 16,482,018 TEU), accounting for 21.1% of the Group's total, and the total throughput from non-controlling terminals increased by 9.4% YoY to 63,263,473 TEU (1H2025: 57,813,953 TEU), accounting for 78.9% of the Group's total.During the period, the Group's total equity throughput increased by 7.0% YoY to 24,492,008 TEU (1H2025: 22,879,575 TEU). 'The equity throughput from terminals in which the Group has controlling stake increased by 2.6% YoY to 9,941,962 TEU (1H2025: 9,691,543 TEU), accounting for 40.6% of the Group's total, and the equity throughput from non-controlling terminals increased by 10.3% YoY to 14,550,046 TEU (1H2025: 13,188,032 TEU), accounting for 59.4% of the Group's total.ChinaDuring the period, total throughput of the terminals in China increased by 4.7% YoY to 59,019,217 TEU (1H2025: 56,390,125 TEU) and accounted for 73.6% of the Group's total throughput. 'Total equity throughput of terminals in China increased by 4.8% YoY to 16,915,369 TEU (1H2025: 16,136,373 TEU), accounting for 69.1% of the Group's total equity throughput.Bohai RimDuring the period, total throughput of the Bohai Rim region increased by 6.4% YoY to 27,483,548 TEU (1H2025: 25,835,742 TEU) and accounted for 34.3% of the Group's total'throughput. 'Total equity throughput of the Bohai Rim region increased by 6.0% YoY to 6,989,982 TEU (1H2025: 6,594,957 TEU) and accounted for 28.5% of the Group's total equity throughput. 'Driven by the increasing investment demand in artificial intelligence, exports of high-tech products recorded steady growth, contributing a 4.8% YoY increase in the total throughput of Dalian Container Terminal Co., Ltd. to 2,695,849 TEU (1H2025: 2,572,124 TEU).Yangtze River DeltaDuring the period, total throughput of the Yangtze River Delta region increased by 3.6% YoY to 8,684,169 TEU (1H2025: 8,379,156 TEU) and accounted for 10.8% of the Group's total'throughput. 'Total equity throughput of the Yangtze River Delta region increased by 6.2% YoY to 2,558,738 TEU (1H2025: 2,408,543 TEU) and accounted for 10.5% of the Group's total equity throughput. 'Wuhan CSP Terminal Co., Ltd. ('CSP Wuhan Terminal') continued to reinforce its competitive edge as a rail-water intermodal transport hub while expanding its Yangtze River feeder network, driving a 34.6% YoY increase in total throughput to 198,577 TEU (1H2025: 147,515 TEU).Southeast Coast and OthersDuring the period, total throughput in the Southeast Coast and Others region decreased by 2.8% YoY to 2,704,696 TEU (1H2025: 2,783,306 TEU) and accounted for 3.4% of the Group's total throughput. 'Total equity throughput of Southeast Coast and Others region increased by 3.0% YoY to 2,131,636 TEU (1H2025: 2,070,554 TEU) and accounted for 8.7% of the Group's total equity throughput. 'Xiamen Ocean Gate Container Terminal Co., Ltd. continued to strengthen its terminal hub capability, and through the introduction of new route services in the first half of the year, the total throughput increased by 6.8% YoY to 1,366,387 TEU (1H2025: 1,279,547 TEU).Pearl River DeltaDuring the period, total throughput of the Pearl River Delta region increased by 6.5% YoY to 15,577,680 TEU (1H2025: 14,633,421 TEU) and accounted for 19.4% of the Group's total throughput. 'Total equity throughput of the Pearl River Delta region increased by 4.6% YoY to 4,237,042 TEU (1H2025: 4,052,292 TEU) and accounted for 17.3% of the Group's total equity throughput. 'Driven by trade demand from emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, Guangzhou South China Oceangate Container Terminal Company Limited successfully introduced multiple new shipping routes, driving a 7.4% YoY increase in total throughput to 3,221,826 TEU (1H2025: 3,001,192 TEU).Southwest CoastDuring the period, total throughput of the Southwest Coast region decreased by 4.0% YoY to 4,569,124 TEU (1H2025: 4,758,500 TEU), accounting for 5.7% of the Group's total throughput. 'Total equity throughput of the Southwest Coast region decreased by 1.2% YoY to 997,971 TEU (1H2025: 1,010,027 TEU) and accounted for 4.1% of the Group's total equity throughput. 'Due to market volatility and changes in cargo mix, total throughput and equity throughput in the Southwest Coast region recorded a YoY decrease.OverseasDuring the period, total throughput in overseas terminals increased by 18.0% YoY to 21,137,830 TEU (1H2025: 17,905,846 TEU) and accounted for 26.4% of the Group's total'throughput. 'Total equity throughput in overseas terminals increased by 12.4% YoY to 7,576,639 TEU (1H2025: 6,743,202 TEU) and accounted for 30.9% of the Group's total equity throughput. 'Piraeus Container Terminal Single Member S.A. ('Piraeus Terminal') recorded a 2.9% YoY decrease in total throughput to 1,995,150 TEU (1H2025: 2,054,895 TEU), due to softening market demand in the Mediterranean region and adverse weather conditions. 'CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal L.L.C. ('CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal') recorded a 44.3% YoY decrease in total throughput to 442,977 TEU (1H2025: 795,758 TEU), affected by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. 'COSCO SHIPPING Ports Chancay PERU S.A. ('CSP Chancay Terminal') has been actively advancing corridor development, deepening synergies with the parent Company's dual-brand operations, and continuously enhancing its route network layout. 'In the first half of the year, the terminal achieved a route network of three main lines and five feeder lines, further strengthening its regional connectivity and driving a 68.2% YoY increase in total throughput to 201,773 TEU (1H2025: 119,945 TEU).PROSPECTSSince the beginning of 2026, amid continued deep adjustments to the global economic and trade landscape and rising geopolitical uncertainties, COSCO SHIPPING Ports has remained committed to high-quality development as its overarching priority. 'The Company has consistently strengthened its core hub layout and global network resilience, while fully leveraging synergies with COSCO SHIPPING Group and the Ocean Alliance. 'In the first half of the year, the Company's total throughput and profit attributable to equity holders maintained a YoY'increase, with steady improvements in operational quality and efficiency.Looking ahead, international institutions including the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund have successively downgraded their global economic growth forecasts. 'The World Bank projects that global economic growth will moderate from 2.9% in 2025 to 2.5% in 2026, while the IMF has revised its 2026 global growth forecast down to 3%, reflecting the impact of tensions in the Middle East. 'Changes in the global trade policy environment and fluctuations in energy prices have placed certain pressure on merchandise trade growth. 'Against this backdrop, the Chinese economy has demonstrated strong resilience. 'According to statistics from the General Administration of Customs of China, in the first half of the year, the total value of goods imports and exports reached RMB25.47 trillion, representing a YoY increase of 16.9%. 'Of this, exports amounted to RMB14.73 trillion, a YoY increase of 13.4%; imports totaled RMB10.74 trillion, a YoY increase of 22.1%. 'China's trade with emerging markets such as ASEAN and Latin America has continued to deepen, while the share of high-value-added products, including electric vehicles, lithium batteries and photovoltaic products, has steadily increased. 'These developments have provided strong support for the development of the port industry.In the face of heightened external uncertainties, the Company will remain customer-centric and continue to optimise its global terminal network resource allocation. 'It will accelerate investment in emerging markets, regional markets and third-country markets, pursuing controlling stakes in strategic hubs while taking minority stakes in key gateway ports as market conditions permit. 'The Company will also enhance its main and feeder network layout to achieve interconnected and coordinated development across its terminals. 'It will accelerate the development of port-side logistics parks and supply chain extension services, building integrated resource synergies to provide customers with efficient and convenient port logistics supply chain solutions.Centred on its core port operations, the Company will continue to deepen lean operations and enhance its overall competitiveness. 'It will reinforce hub port development, raising the service capacity of key hubs including CSP Wuhan Terminal, Piraeus Terminal, CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal and CSP Chancay Terminal. 'In response to the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East, the Company will closely monitor developments, refine contingency plans and information-sharing mechanisms, and continue to optimise feeder network layouts and multi-modal logistics corridors to enhance supply chain resilience. 'This will enable it to provide more reliable port logistics services to regional customers and effectively address challenges arising from external changes. 'Under the new landscape of shipping alliances, the Company will strengthen its route network through targeted marketing, actively respond to market changes and route adjustments, continue to introduce new routes and secure additional calls. 'By improving service quality, it will reinforce its competitive advantage and sustain steady growth in its core business.In terms of green and low-carbon development, the Company will actively cultivate new quality productive forces in the port and shipping industry and lead the sector's transformation and upgrading. 'It will continue to advance full-process automation at its terminals, deepen the application of AI and other technologies across all aspects of port operations, and accelerate digitalisation to enable data connectivity and collaborative synergy across systems. 'The Company will also extend its traditional cargo-handling business towards integrated logistics services, actively developing integrated 'shipping + port + logistics' service offerings. 'With a focus on building green and low-carbon ports, it will further enhance its energy management platform, expand the use of clean energy, and actively participate in the green fuel supply chain to develop full-chain green and low-carbon products, setting industry benchmarks and building new advantages for sustainable development.About COSCO SHIPPING Ports (https://ports.coscoshipping.com)COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (Stock Code: 1199) is a leading ports logistics service provider in the world and its terminals portfolio covers the five main port regions and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River in China, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa, etc. As at 30'June'2026, COSCO SHIPPING Ports operated and managed 394'berths at 40'ports globally, of which 245'were for containers.Building on the brand philosophy of 'The Ports for ALL', COSCO SHIPPING Ports has'established its corporate mission of 'Connecting Different Worlds' and is committed'to maintaining a customer-centric approach to continuously improve the service'and capacity of its global network and enhance the strategic positioning of key node'ports and optimise logistics resource distribution. Leveraging ports as a conduit to'connect global shipping services and serve global trade, the Company is dedicated to'establishing a platform for mutual benefits and shared successes for all stakeholders'involved with a vision of becoming 'the leading global port logistics service provider'with a customer-oriented focus'.Please visit the Company's website(https://ports.coscoshipping.com)and the designated website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited(https://www.hkexnews.hk)for 2026 Interim Results Announcement.Source: COSCO SHIPPING Ports LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.