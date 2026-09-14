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The event brought together investors, corporate representatives, policymakers and representatives from international organisations across China and globally for indepth discussions on naturerelated disclosure and biodiversityrisk topics. As a strategic partner, COSCO SHIPPING Ports was invited to present its naturerelated assessment practices aligned with the Taskforce on Naturerelated Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework and engage in exchanges with panellists on investorengagement matters.Seminar on 'Naturerelated Disclosure and Biodiversity Risk Assessment' at Hong Kong Green WeekGroup Photo from the Seminar on 'Naturerelated Disclosure and Biodiversity Risk Assessment' at Hong Kong Green WeekIn her opening address, Ms. Venus Zhao, General Manager of Public Relations Department at COSCO SHIPPING Ports, introduced the Company's sustainability framework GRAND (Governance, Resilience, Agility, Nature, Dynamic), where 'Natureminded Stewardship' stands as one of the core pillars. She outlined three key practical measures. First, the mitigation hierarchy of Avoidance, Mitigation, Compensation, Protection, is strictly applied to all newbuild, reconstruction and expansion projects, accompanied by baseline biodiversity surveys and assessments. Second, TNFDconsistent naturerelated assessments were launched in 2025 to systematically identify impacts, dependencies, risks and opportunities stemming from the Company's operations and upstreamdownstream value chains. Third, commitments are translated into tangible action through partnerships such as coral and seagrasshabitat restoration with WWFHong Kong, as well as environmentaleducation programmes coorganised with Ocean Park Conservation Foundation Hong Kong.Ms.Venus Zhao, General Manager of Public Relations Department, COSCO SHIPPING Ports, Delivering a SpeechThe opening panel session 'Naturerelated Disclosure and Shareholder Engagement' featured representatives from CDP, Vontobel Asset Management, BlackRock, Fidelity International, HSBC Asset Management, and COSCO SHIPPING Ports in an open discussion. Ms. Venus Zhao shared that COSCO SHIPPING Ports has deployed the TNFDrecommended LEAP methodology to conduct naturesensitivity assessments across its major global controlled assets. Results indicate that the vast majority of operating sites are not located in highly biodiversitysensitive areas. The Company has also evaluated naturerelated impacts, dependencies, risks and opportunities across its operations and value chains. For investor outreach, ongoing dialogue is maintained via annual roadshows and results briefings, complemented by oneonone meetings with institutional investors to dive into technical details of methodologies and datasets for naturerisk andopportunity assessments. Several ESGfocused and sustainabilityoriented institutional investors have invested in COSCO SHIPPING Ports. The TNFDaligned work demonstrates the Company's commitment to embedding nature considerations into decisionmaking and longterm value creation, strengthening operational resilience, managing risks and delivering lasting value.ReThink HK Panel Discussion: Jointly Advancing Green Shipping TransitionOn 11September2026, at the 7th ReThinkHK conference, representatives from COSCO SHIPPING Ports, Towngas HongKong, Caravel Group and SeaKapital joined the panel discussion titled Scaling Low and ZeroCarbon Vessels and Green Fuels: Advancing a NetZero Fleet in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.ReThink HK 2026 panel discussion 'Scaling Low and ZeroCarbon Vessels and Green Fuels: Advancing a NetZero Fleet in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area'Ms. Fan Li, Sustainability Manager of COSCO SHIPPING Ports, presented the Company's ESG progress. Leveraging digital and smart technologies, the Company is driving electrification of terminal equipment and deploying renewable energy to cut operational energy consumption alongside Scope1 and Scope2 carbon emissions. It has also rolled out comprehensive Scope3 carbon inventory work and developed diversified decarbonisation solutions for customers. All domesticallycontrolled terminals can provide shorepower supply; some of the domestic and oversea terminals are equipped for LNG tankswap refueling services and biofuel bunking capability to support clients in carbon reduction. She referenced HongKong's first greenmethanol bunkering operation with simultaneous cargo handling completed in March this year for a methanoldualfuel container ship at COSCOHIT Terminal. The milestone marks a key step for HongKong Port toward becoming a greenmarinefuel bunkering hub.Ms. Fan further noted that multiple centralgovernment authorities have issued policy documents setting three strategic directions: accelerated diversified greenlowcarbon transition in shipping fuels; improved technicalstandard frameworks for greensmart vessels; and enhanced global competitiveness of China's shipping industry across the full value chain. Against global shifts in shippingenergy systems, China is advancing a systemic shift from 'following' to 'leading' in the shipping sector.ReThink HK is HongKong's flagship sustainablebusiness forum and solutions expo. It brings together enterprises, investment institutions, innovators, government bodies and nongovernmental organisations to support stakeholders in delivering netzero and ESG strategies and advance HongKong's sustainabletransition journey.Hang Seng Sustainability Rating Upgraded to AA-; Named among HKQAA's Top220 Rated StocksRecently, HangSeng Indexes Company published its 2026 sustainability ratings for listed companies in HongKong and Chinese Mainland. COSCO SHIPPING Ports was recognised among the top220 assessed stocks. Its rating was improved from A+ to AA-, and it remains a constituent of the Hang Seng Sustainability Corporate Benchmark Index. The upgrade signals capitalmarket recognition of the Company's continuous ESGmanagement improvements, progress on greenlowcarbon and smartport construction, and enhanced sustainabilitydisclosure quality. The Company will keep embedding ESG principles into business operations to foster highquality and sustainable development.Since 2014, HangSeng Indexes Company has commissioned HongKong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), an independent professional assessor, to conduct annual reviews of listed companies' sustainability performance. The rating serves as a robust measure of corporate ESG performance and a primary screening criterion for HangSeng sustainability indices, delivering vital reference material for sustainableinvestment decisionmaking by investors.Looking Ahead: Deepening ESG Governance to Drive Green Transition of the Shipping Value ChainGoing forward, COSCO SHIPPING Ports will seize opportunities for green transformation and further strengthen sustainability management. Drawing on TNFD recommendations, it will steadily implement naturerelated assessments, risk management and information disclosure. The Company will refine its energy and carbon emission management system, scale up smart greenport technologies and develop customised lowcarbon service offerings for clients. Working handinhand with industry partners, it will facilitate the green transition across the shipping value chain. Through more robust and resilient ESG governance, COSCO SHIPPING Ports will underpin its highquality and sustainable corporate development.About COSCO SHIPPING Ports (https://ports.coscoshipping.com)COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited (Stock Code: 1199) is a leading ports logistics service provider in the world and its terminals portfolio covers the five main port regions and the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River in China, Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, South America and Africa, etc. As at 30 June 2026, COSCO SHIPPING Ports operated and managed 394 berths at 40 ports globally, of which 245 were for containers.Building on the brand philosophy of 'The Ports for ALL', COSCO SHIPPING Ports has established its corporate mission of 'Connecting Different Worlds' and is committed to maintaining a customer-centric approach to continuously improve the service and capacity of its global network and enhance the strategic positioning of key node ports and optimise logistics resource distribution. Leveraging ports as a conduit to connect global shipping services and serve global trade, the Company is dedicated to establishing a platform for mutual benefits and shared successes for all stakeholders involved with a vision of becoming 'the leading global port logistics service provider with a customer-oriented focus'.Source: COSCO SHIPPING Ports LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.