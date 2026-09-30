With more than 1,000 customers across EMEA already, the company is establishing its first international office and plans to grow its London team to more than 50 employees within the next year

Juicebox, the leading AI recruiting platform, today announced the opening of its first international office in London's Soho neighborhood. The expansion follows growing demand across the EMEA region, where Juicebox already serves more than 1,000 customers. As part of the expansion, Juicebox plans to grow its London team to more than 50 employees over the next year, establishing the office as its hub for the UK and wider EMEA market.

The expansion comes as companies across the UK and Europe face two opposing pressures. Competition for highly sought-after technical talent remains intense, particularly among fast-growing technology companies. At the same time, generative AI has made it easier than ever for candidates to tailor resumes, write cover letters, and apply to roles at scale. The resulting surge in applications is making traditional signals less useful and leaving recruiting teams with more volume but not necessarily better candidates.

Companies are responding by bringing an executive-search approach to a much broader range of roles. Rather than waiting for the right candidates to apply, talent teams are proactively identifying and engaging the people they want to hire.

"Companies across the UK are running into the same recruiting challenges we see in the U.S. The best technical talent is incredibly difficult to reach, while inbound pipelines are becoming harder to navigate," said David Paffenholz, co-founder and CEO of Juicebox. "The next era of recruiting will look much more like executive search, not only for senior leaders, but for every high impact important role within a business. London is already one of our strongest markets outside of the U.S., so establishing roots there is a natural step as we help more companies build proactive talent pipelines."

Juicebox gives recruiting teams an AI-native way to search, source and engage talent. Recruiters can describe exactly what they are looking for in natural language-including nuanced combinations of skills, experience, and background-and search across a comprehensive talent graph. Juicebox's AI agents take that process further by incorporating context from a company's hiring systems, past decisions, and recruiter feedback. Teams can then reach those candidates through personalized outreach, bringing search, sourcing, and engagement into one continuous workflow.

Fonoa, a London-based tax technology company, has grown from 115 employees in October 2025 to more than 260 today with help from Juicebox.

"London's talent market is incredibly competitive, and we're constantly competing with fast-scaling SaaS and AI companies for the same top-tier people," said Adam Lawrence, global GTM talent lead at Fonoa. "Juicebox has become my default search tool because it consistently surfaces strong candidates I haven't seen elsewhere. Its Agents are like having a dedicated sourcer, giving our team access to a wider talent pool without lowering the quality bar."

For London-based procurement orchestration platform, Omnea, outbound recruiting has become particularly important when competing for engineering talent.

"For London's top scaling companies, hiring technical talent is a battle. Less than 20% of our hires over the last year have come through inbound," said Joshua Voisey, head of talent at Omnea. "With Juicebox, we can find much more specific profiles and build personalized outreach at scale. Its Agents can generate 10 to 15 engineering calls a week, cutting our recruiters' sourcing workload in half and giving them more time to speak with candidates and build the pipeline."

Juicebox's growth in EMEA reflects its broader momentum. The company raised an $80 million Series B at an $850 million valuation in March 2026, bringing its total funding to $116 million. The company was also recently named to Forbes' 2026 Next Billion-Dollar Startups list. Customers including Cursor, Lovable, Ramp, Reddit, Notion, and Samsara use Juicebox to build candidate pipelines based on quality rather than application volume.

Janet Coyle CBE, Managing Director of Grow London at London Partners, which supported Juicebox's expansion into London, said, "London has always been brilliant at attracting talent. The challenge for employers today is finding the right candidates among a sea of applications. Juicebox is helping to solve that problem through its AI recruitment platform. We are delighted to have supported Juicebox's move to London, and hope its arrival will help London businesses find the right talent more efficiently, leaving more time to focus on growth."

The London office will support Juicebox's growing regional customer base and enable the company to expand its go-to-market and other local operations across the UK and EMEA.

To learn more about Juicebox, visit juicebox.ai.

About Juicebox

Juicebox is an AI-native recruiting platform used by over 5,000 companies worldwide to find and engage top talent faster with AI-powered search, outreach sequencing, and autonomous agents. Customers like Cursor, Lovable, Ramp, and Notion already trust Juicebox today to proactively identify and engage the right candidates before they ever apply. Juicebox has raised $116M in funding to-date, from top investors like Sequoia and DST Global. Learn more at juicebox.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929377193/en/

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