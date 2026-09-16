The ReThink Group: ReThink expands consultancy in Dubai and Athens amid scramble for top investing talent

Shull adds senior advisers, led by Dubai-based former Goldman Sachs and AQR executive, Dr. Sarah Savage

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ReThink Group, the hedge fund performance and talent consultancy founded by Denise Shull, announced its expansion into Dubai and Athens.

Leading the expansion are Dubai-based Dr. Sarah Savage and Athens-based Constantine "CT" Theodossiou. Larry McGonegal also joins, working out of Greenwich, Connecticut.

Savage held talent leadership roles at Goldman Sachs and AQR Capital Management and later advised private equity and hedge fund clients through her Dubai-based firm, Ethoset. She holds a Ph.D. in Psychological Research from King's College London and an M.Sc. in Neuroscience.

"Amidst the avalanche of AI, I look forward to helping ReThink clients optimize their subjective data sets of conviction and intuition in the moments that matter most," Savage said.

Theodossiou has more than 20 years of experience in global financial markets, including roles at Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan. He speaks four languages, including French and Italian, and says, "I joined ReThink to help others benefit from the Shull Method exactly as I did: untangling market intuition from personal emotion to act with absolute clarity."

McGonegal is also a market veteran with more than two decades of experience in trading, market-making, liquidity, and risk management. His focus is FX markets, and he is also a former client of ReThink.

"The appointments of Sarah, CT and Larry should contribute to the development of a wider, deeper pool of trading talent. The investing industry has yet to fully benefit from what neuroscience knows about risk perception," Shull said. "This team will bring the disruptive perspective of the Shull Method into offices around the globe."

About The ReThink Group

Founded in 2004 by Denise Shull, AM, author of Market Mind Games, The ReThink Group applies neuroscience and performance psychology to help hedge fund founders, portfolio managers, traders, senior investment executives, and executive teams improve their results and performance in high-stakes environments.

Website: https://therethinkgroup.net

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