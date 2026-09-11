

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Parents are increasingly reconsidering whether to post photos of their children on social media as concerns grow over how artificial intelligence could use images and personal information.



The debate intensified after Utah mother Kalie Robins said Meta AI suggested questions about her child after she posted a video on Instagram. Robins also found that the chatbot surfaced information about her family from material already available online. Meta said the prompts were an error and have since been fixed.



The issue has also prompted professional family photographers to change their policies. Several photographers have announced they will no longer publish children's faces on social media or their websites, citing concerns that publicly available images could be misused to create AI-generated child sexual abuse material or become part of datasets used to train AI systems.



The concerns come amid legal uncertainty surrounding AI-generated child sexual abuse material. While a recent court ruling has sparked alarm among parents, legal experts say its implications are more complicated and could provide grounds for future appeals.



The developments have renewed questions about children's digital privacy and the long-term consequences of sharing their images online.



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