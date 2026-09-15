UPPAbaby and Britax Römer Join Forces to Rethink the Infant Car Seat Experience

The collaboration brings together complementary areas of expertise, pairing Britax's leadership in child passenger safety and ergonomic innovation with UPPAbaby's thoughtful approach to design, premium materials and seamless travel-system integration in the new BABY-SAFE PRO.

ROCKLAND, Mass. and FORT MILL, N.C., Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UPPAbaby and Britax Römer today announced the launch of the UPPAbaby x Britax Römer BABY-SAFE PRO, a new infant car seat born from a shared vision to give parents a more thoughtful experience from the first ride home through everyday journeys with baby.

Two brands with complementary areas of expertise are coming together to rethink the infant car seat experience. Britax Römer brings longstanding expertise in child passenger safety, ergonomic engineering and infant car seat innovation, while UPPAbaby brings two decades of designing premium baby gear for American families, with a focus on thoughtful design, premium materials and seamless travel systems. Together, the brands are combining their distinct strengths in the new BABY-SAFE PRO to create a more comfortable, convenient experience from car to stroller.

"The best innovations happen when complementary expertise comes together around a shared understanding of what families need," said Amy Alabaster, Chief Revenue Officer. "We've focused on designing products that make life with a baby more seamless, and Britax brings an exceptional depth of expertise in child passenger safety and car seat engineering. Together, we saw an opportunity to create an infant car seat that brings those strengths together in a way that feels genuinely considered for both baby and parent."

Designed Around Baby's Comfort

At the heart of the BABY-SAFE PRO is Britax Römer's Ergo Recline, which allows the infant carrier to move into a flatter, more ergonomic position. The reclined position is designed to support healthy spinal development and help keep baby's airways open, while giving parents the flexibility to adjust baby's position throughout the journey. The feature can be quickly adjusted in and out of recline, whether the carrier is in the vehicle or outside of it.

The BABY-SAFE PRO is designed for use from birth through approximately 15 months, for children measuring 40-85 cm and weighing up to 13 kg. At 3.9 kg, it is also Britax Römer's lightest infant carrier, making it easier for parents to carry through the many transitions that come with life with a newborn.

"The BABY-SAFE PRO represents Britax Römer's commitment to combining advanced child passenger safety with ergonomic comfort," said Chelsea Deager, SBU General Manager - Car Seats, at Britax Römer. "Through this collaboration, we are bringing our established infant carrier technology together with UPPAbaby's premium fabrics and stroller ecosystem. It allows more families to experience the BABY-SAFE PRO while enjoying a seamless transition between car and stroller."

From Car to Stroller, Seamlessly

The collaboration extends beyond the car seat itself. The BABY-SAFE PRO is designed to integrate into the UPPAbaby ecosystem, attaching to the Vista, our ultimate single stroller, and Cruz, our from-birth everyday ride, with convenient adapters available for Minu travel stroller and Ridge all terrain stroller. This allows parents to move baby from car to stroller without skipping a beat.

The seat features UPPAbaby DualTech fabrics, bringing the brand's premium material approach to Britax's infant carrier platform. Together with thoughtful details including supportive padding, an adjustable handle and an extra-large canopy, the BABY-SAFE PRO is designed to deliver a comfortable experience for baby while making everyday transitions easier for parents.

"When we think about innovation in baby products, it's not just about adding another feature, it's about understanding how that feature changes the experience for a family," said Jennifer Mullins, Vice President of Product Marketing. "Ergo Recline is a strong example of that philosophy. Whether in the car or on the stroller, allowing the carrier to move into a flatter, more ergonomic position we can better support baby's positioning while giving parents flexibility throughout the day."

Two Experts. One Shared Vision.

The UPPAbaby x Britax Römer BABY-SAFE PRO represents the first collaboration between the two brands, bringing together complementary areas of expertise to create a product designed around the realities of life with a newborn: frequent transitions, changing needs and the desire to keep baby comfortable from one destination to the next.

The UPPAbaby x Britax Römer BABY-SAFE PRO will be available beginning November 2026 in Europe, United Kingdom, and China.

About UPPAbaby

Founded in 2006, UPPAbaby is a leading premium baby gear brand committed to creating thoughtfully designed products that make life with children easier. From strollers and car seats to home products and accessories, UPPAbaby combines innovative functionality, premium materials and modern design to create products made for the way families live today. With a focus on thoughtful details and an elevated user experience, UPPAbaby continues to raise the bar for modern parenting essentials.

For more information, visit uppababy.com.

About Britax Römer

For more than 60 years, Britax has been dedicated to one mission: protecting what matters most - your children. A global market leader in child mobility, Britax designs and manufactures premium car seats, strollers, and travel systems trusted by millions of parents worldwide.

For more information, visit britax.com.

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