

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in cryptocurrency market remains cautious amidst anticipation ahead of the speech by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole economic symposium. The speech comes in the backdrop of sticky PCE-based inflation and a spike in longer tenor bond yields attributed to worries about the fiscal situation and the large public debt.



The speech assumes significance as the recent buyback announcement by the U.S. Treasury helped ease longer tenor bond yields and propelled Bitcoin to a higher orbit. Crypto watchers would be keen to know whether the Fed Chair's speech would contain hints about yield curve control and whether the Fed would work in tandem with the Treasury or stay away, stressing the Fed's independence.



Bitcoin touched a high of $81,347 during the past 24 hours. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has slipped mildly from the flatline.



The price movement in crypto market comes amidst the dollar's strength which is despite a decline in both the crude oil price benchmarks by more than 1 percent. Sovereign bond yields have hardened across regions. Like Bitcoin, gold is also trading slightly below the flatline.



The CMC Crypto Fear and Greed Index that tracks sentiment in the crypto market has dropped to 81 (Extreme Greed) from the yearly high of 82 (Extreme Greed) recorded a day earlier. The index was at 74 (Greed) a week ago and 35 (Fear) a month earlier.



During the past 24 hours, liquidation of short positions in the crypto market exceeded the liquidation of long positions marginally. Liquidation of short positions amounted to $137 million while liquidation of long positions amounted to $129 million. The aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period stood at $267 million.



Overall crypto market capitalization has dropped 0.19 percent overnight to $2.67 trillion. The decrease in overall crypto market capitalization was accompanied by an almost 6-percent increase in trading volumes.



At current prices, Bitcoin's dominance of the crypto market is 59.7 percent. Ethereum accounts for 11.3 percent of the market while other cryptocurrencies including stablecoins account for 29 of the overall cryptocurrency market.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 0.13 percent lower on an overnight basis at $79,090.00, around 37 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The leading cryptocurrency has gained 2.7 percent over the course of the past week. Year-to-date losses have fallen to 9.6 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows rising to $242 million on Thursday from $232 million on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net inflows of $278 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 12th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 11th ranked Saudi Aramco and 13th ranked Meta Platforms.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 0.35 percent higher at $2,497.37, around 50 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73. The leading alternate coin has gained 4.5 percent over the course of the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows rising to $226 million on Thursday from $192 million on Wednesday and $180 million on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $130 million.



Ethereum has slipped 3 notches to the 63rd position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 0.20 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $704.45.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency slipped 0.41 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.41. Weekly gains have surpassed 4 percent.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 0.4 percent overnight to $104.86. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed net inflows of $56 million on Thursday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 1.1 percent higher at $0.3411.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) is trading 1.9 percent higher on an overnight basis, at $83.76. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products recorded inflows of $24 million on Thursday.



10th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading 1 percent lower on an overnight basis at $0.0867.



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