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WKN: A3DQKY | ISIN: FI4000519236 | Ticker-Symbol: 3I6
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 20:01
1,964 Euro
-4,20 % -0,086
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
F-SECURE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
F-SECURE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0202,04517:34
0,0000,00017:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.08.2026 16:30 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

F-Secure Oyj: F-Secure completes refinancing of its loan portfolio through new EUR 147 million refinancing agreement

F-Secure Corporation | Stock exchange release | 28 August 2026 at 17:30 EEST

F-Secure completes refinancing of its loan portfolio through new EUR 147 million refinancing agreement

F-Secure Corporation has today signed a EUR 137 million term loan facility and a EUR 10 million revolving credit facility with Danske Bank A/S and OP Corporate Bank. The new facilities replace the company's existing term loan (EUR 102 million), the bilateral loan with Nordic Investment Bank (EUR 35 million), and the EUR 20 million revolving credit facility, consolidating three separate facilities into a single financing arrangement.

The new facilities have a maturity of three years, with two one-year extension options at the lenders' discretion and carry improved pricing terms compared to the facilities they replace. The facilities are subject to a financial covenant of Net Debt / EBITDA not exceeding 3.50x and are governed by Finnish law.

"We are pleased to take this next step in refinancing our loan portfolio. Consolidating three separate facilities into a single, streamlined structure gives us a simpler and more efficient financing setup. We are glad to continue building on the long-term banking relationships that support our business," says Robin Pulkkinen, CFO of F-Secure.

The term loan will be drawn in two installments, with proceeds used to repay the existing term loan, the Nordic Investment Bank loan, and to replace the current revolving credit facility.

Further information:
Robin Pulkkinen
Chief Financial Officer
tel. +358 50 505 9932
investor.relations@f-secure.com

F-Secure in brief
F-Secure is a globally operating consumer cyber security company headquartered in Finland. F-Secure offers award-winning security and privacy products and services that make every digital moment more secure, for everyone. F-Secure operates in over 100 countries, has ~200 Service Provider partners and is the global leader providing security through Communication Service Providers. F-Secure Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.f-secure.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
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