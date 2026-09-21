F-Secure Oyj: Change in the Leadership Team of F-Secure Corporation

F-Secure Corporation | Stock exchange release | 21 September 2026 at 9:00 EEST

Change in the Leadership Team of F-Secure Corporation

F-Secure Corporation announces that Santeri Kangas, Chief Technology Officer and a member of the Leadership Team, is leaving the company. He will continue in his role until 25 September 2026, after which his role and responsibilities as a member of the F-Secure Leadership Team will end. He will then continue as an advisor to the President & CEO until 16 October 2026. Rashmi H K (born 1976) has been appointed as interim Senior Vice President, Technology, and a member of the Leadership Team of F-Secure Corporation, effective 26 September 2026.

"I want to thank Santeri for his contribution to F-Secure and his dedication to our Technology organization during his time here. Under his leadership, we have made significant strides in strengthening our service maturity, resilience, and cost-efficient scalability, as well as effective AI adoption across the Technology team. We wish him the best of success in the future," says F-Secure President & CEO Timo Laaksonen.

"I joined F-Secure to accelerate technology transformation, strengthen innovation, and build the execution capability required to serve the world's largest service providers. I am proud of what we achieved together from significantly accelerating execution and AI-native software development to turning innovation into scalable business impact and building protection for an AI-driven world. I leave with confidence in the strong foundations we built, and I wish F-Secure and its people every success," says Santeri Kangas.

Rashmi H K appointed interim Senior Vice President, Technology

Since joining F-Secure in April 2025, Rashmi has led the Partner Care function within the Services organization, establishing the SLA governance, proactive monitoring and reporting frameworks used by the company's largest partners today.

Rashmi has over two decades of experience building and leading globally distributed teams, most recently as Engineering Head at Nokia, following earlier roles at Nokia, Comptel, and Hewlett-Packard spanning product management and services.

Rashmi is an Indian citizen and will be based in Bengaluru, India.

"I warmly welcome Rashmi into this role. Her leadership track record building strong technology teams and operational foundations, both at Nokia and within F-Secure's Partner Care function, makes her the right person to lead our Technology organization through this transition," comments President & CEO Timo Laaksonen.

"I am honored to take on this role. I look forward to working closely with the Technology organization, building on the strong foundations already in place, and continuing to lead with the same trust and collaboration that have shaped my time at F-Secure so far," says Rashmi H K.

Following the change, the members of the Leadership Team are:

Timo Laaksonen, President & Chief Executive Officer

Rashmi H K, Interim Senior Vice President, Technology, as of 26 September 2026

Richard Larcombe, Chief Marketing Officer

Nina Lehto, Senior Vice President, Services

Robin Pulkkinen, Chief Financial Officer

Bruno Rodriguez, Chief Revenue Officer

Kaisa Tikka-Mustonen, Chief People Officer

Jyrki Tulokas, Chief Strategy Officer

Further information:

Timo Laaksonen

President & CEO

tel. +358 40 715 7411

investor.relations@f-secure.com

F-Secure in brief

F-Secure is a globally operating consumer cyber security company headquartered in Finland. F-Secure offers award-winning security and privacy products and services that make every digital moment more secure, for everyone. F-Secure operates in over 100 countries, has ~200 Service Provider partners and is the global leader providing security through Communication Service Providers. F-Secure Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.f-secure.com