GIGABYTE Collaborates with NVIDIA to Enhance Gaming with GeForce RTX 50 Series and CONTROL Resonant Bundle

TAIPEI, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced a collaboration with NVIDIA for the CONTROL Resonant game bundle across eligible graphics cards, laptops, and gaming desktops powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 or above GPUs and Laptop GPUs. Combining NVIDIA technologies including path tracing and DLSS 4.5 with GIGABYTE's advanced cooling solutions, the bundle enables gamers to experience the highly anticipated title with enhanced visual fidelity and performance across a wide range of gaming platforms.

For graphics cards, the lineup includes the AORUS GeForce RTX 50 INFINITY Series, spanning the GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 models. The series features the WINDFORCE HYPERBURST cooling system to support sustained GPU performance under demanding gaming workloads, while the GeForce RTX 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 INFINITY models feature a STEALTH design for cleaner cable management and streamlined PC builds. The bundle also covers the GIGABYTE RTX 5090 AI BOX, which integrates WATERFORCE cooling for efficient thermal management. Together with NVIDIA path tracing and DLSS 4.5, these solutions bring greater realism and AI-enhanced performance to supported games.

Eligible gaming laptops include the AORUS MASTER 16 GEN 2, GIGABYTE AERO X16, and GIGABYTE GAMING A16 PRO. The AORUS MASTER 16 GEN 2 features the WINDFORCE INFINITY EX cooling system, while the AERO X16 and GAMING A16 PRO leverage WINDFORCE INFINITY cooling to balance high performance with efficient thermal management. GIGABYTE's GiMATE AI agent further provides intelligent system optimization for a more intuitive gaming experience. Selected AORUS PRIME 5 and PRIME 3 gaming desktops are also included, combining all-around cooling solutions with comprehensive connectivity for a streamlined plug-and-play experience.

From August 25 to September 29, 2026, gamers who purchase eligible GIGABYTE graphics cards, laptops, or desktops can receive a CONTROL Resonant redeem code. Codes must be redeemed by October 27, 2026. For eligible products, redemption details, and full campaign information, please visit the campaign page.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-collaborates-with-nvidia-to-enhance-gaming-with-geforce-rtx-50-series-and-control-resonant-bundle-302858927.html