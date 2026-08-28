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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
28.08.26 | 17:30
192,98 Euro
-1,40 % -2,74
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
USA Tech 100
S&P 100
USA Industrie 30
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
193,02193,1417:35
192,80192,8817:30
PR Newswire
28.08.2026 17:06 Uhr
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GIGABYTE Collaborates with NVIDIA to Enhance Gaming with GeForce RTX 50 Series and CONTROL Resonant Bundle

TAIPEI, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced a collaboration with NVIDIA for the CONTROL Resonant game bundle across eligible graphics cards, laptops, and gaming desktops powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 or above GPUs and Laptop GPUs. Combining NVIDIA technologies including path tracing and DLSS 4.5 with GIGABYTE's advanced cooling solutions, the bundle enables gamers to experience the highly anticipated title with enhanced visual fidelity and performance across a wide range of gaming platforms.

For graphics cards, the lineup includes the AORUS GeForce RTX 50 INFINITY Series, spanning the GeForce RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 models. The series features the WINDFORCE HYPERBURST cooling system to support sustained GPU performance under demanding gaming workloads, while the GeForce RTX 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 INFINITY models feature a STEALTH design for cleaner cable management and streamlined PC builds. The bundle also covers the GIGABYTE RTX 5090 AI BOX, which integrates WATERFORCE cooling for efficient thermal management. Together with NVIDIA path tracing and DLSS 4.5, these solutions bring greater realism and AI-enhanced performance to supported games.

Eligible gaming laptops include the AORUS MASTER 16 GEN 2, GIGABYTE AERO X16, and GIGABYTE GAMING A16 PRO. The AORUS MASTER 16 GEN 2 features the WINDFORCE INFINITY EX cooling system, while the AERO X16 and GAMING A16 PRO leverage WINDFORCE INFINITY cooling to balance high performance with efficient thermal management. GIGABYTE's GiMATE AI agent further provides intelligent system optimization for a more intuitive gaming experience. Selected AORUS PRIME 5 and PRIME 3 gaming desktops are also included, combining all-around cooling solutions with comprehensive connectivity for a streamlined plug-and-play experience.

From August 25 to September 29, 2026, gamers who purchase eligible GIGABYTE graphics cards, laptops, or desktops can receive a CONTROL Resonant redeem code. Codes must be redeemed by October 27, 2026. For eligible products, redemption details, and full campaign information, please visit the campaign page.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-collaborates-with-nvidia-to-enhance-gaming-with-geforce-rtx-50-series-and-control-resonant-bundle-302858927.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.