OMNICOM MEDIA OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES HEARTS UNITED

New Agency Brings Together OM's Hearts & Science and Mediahub to Create a New 40-Market Global Network

Hearts United debuts as a leader in new business, outperforming its competitors globally and in EMEA, and topping the US ranking

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, today officially launched Hearts United, a new global media agency created through the combination of its Hearts & Science and Mediahub networks.

Bringing together two high-growth challenger organizations with complementary capabilities, cultures and geographic strengths, Hearts United is built to help ambitious brands navigate a media environment where influence moves continuously across platforms, creators, communities, commerce, and AI.

"Hearts & Science helped pioneer data-driven decision-making, while Mediahub broke new ground by proving media could serve as a creative platform," says Omnicom Media CEO Florian Adamski. "In bringing them together as Hearts United, we have created a new globally scaled network built from complementary strengths, approaches and footprints, and grounded in the shared principle of putting client growth at the heart of every decision."

The new agency - which operates across 40 markets and represents approximately $9.1 billion in 2025 billings - launched following sustained growth at both organizations. Between 2021 and 2025, Hearts & Science increased its billings by 50%, while Mediahub grew 33% - momentum that has continued into 2026. As result, the new agency debuts with one of the best new business performances in the industry as tracked by the COMvergence real-time dashboards, currently ranking #1 in the US YTD in total new business (wins minus losses, including retentions), and #3 globally and in EMEA, outperforming agencies that are up to three times its size.

Four principles define the new agency's approach:

Outcomes-oriented: An evolving commercial model connects the agency's success with client growth, putting accountability into the operating model.

An evolving commercial model connects the agency's success with client growth, putting accountability into the operating model. Predictive by design: AI is embedded into workflows and the operating model to expand capacity, strengthen human judgment and give talent more time to solve higher-value problems.

AI is embedded into workflows and the operating model to expand capacity, strengthen human judgment and give talent more time to solve higher-value problems. Ecosystem mastery: Teams plan holistically across the platforms, communities, creators, and commerce environments where attention and influence move, rather than treating channels as isolated decisions.

Teams plan holistically across the platforms, communities, creators, and commerce environments where attention and influence move, rather than treating channels as isolated decisions. Focused and senior-led: Expert teams work as extensions of clients' organizations, reducing silos and handoffs while bringing senior guidance and diverse expertise to the work.

Like its sibling Omnicom Media agencies OMD, Initiative, PHD and UM, Hearts United will leverage the singular advantages and assets of the world's largest global media network in scale, data & technology, identity, commerce capabilities, and talent to deliver disproportionate growth for its clients.

Hearts United will be led in the U.S. by Nicole Estebanell, who previously served as CEO of Mediahub U.S., and in EMEA by Ross Jenkins, who led Mediahub across that region. Both leaders bring experience scaling high-growth businesses while maintaining the entrepreneurial cultures and client relationships that drove their success. Their counterparts in APAC and LATAM are expected to be announced in Q4.

Hearts United joins the Omnicom Media agency portfolio as the group has the best 2026 YTD total new business performance among all global media groups for 2026 - including earning more new client billings ($4.1b) than any other group - resulting from a streak of wins including Adidas, Delta, Dyson, IBM, Mark Anthony Brands, Novo Nordisk, On, and Subway.

For more information visit www.heartsunited.com.

About Hearts United

Operating across 40 markets, Omnicom Media agency Hearts United combines media, data, technology, creativity, and commerce to help brands create momentum in a world where people move continuously across platforms, creators, communities, and AI. Built around the belief that growth requires motion, Hearts United was designed to find what others overlook, turn insight into action, and make brands more attention-worthy, crave-worthy, and shop-worthy in an AI-mediated world.

As part of Omnicom Media, the world's largest global media network, Hearts United gives clients the speed, agility and entrepreneurial culture of a challenger agency, combined with Omnicom Media's unparalleled advantages in scale, data, identity, commerce capabilities, and talent. The result is a connected growth system designed to deliver disproportionate impact for ambitious brands, regardless of their size or category.

CONTACT: isabelle.gauvry@omc.com

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