

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has increased the price of its Apple TV streaming service to $14.99 per month, or $119 annually, up from $12.99 per month and $99 per year.



The company also raised the price of its individual Apple One bundle to $21.95 from $19.95. Apple One combines services including Apple TV, Apple Music and iCloud storage.



The latest increase brings Apple TV closer to pricing levels for competing streaming platforms. When the service launched as Apple TV+ in 2019, it cost $4.99 per month. Since then, Apple has expanded its content catalogue with titles including F1 and Ted Lasso.



The price increase follows Apple's decision to raise Apple Music subscriptions by $1 per month in July, citing higher licensing costs. The company reported $30.7 billion in services revenue for its third quarter, up 12 percent year over year. Services have also remained a major focus for Apple during Tim Cook's tenure as CEO.



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