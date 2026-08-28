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WKN: A3CR38 | ISIN: CA40066W1068 | Ticker-Symbol: E35
Tradegate
28.08.26 | 21:32
0,310 Euro
-0,96 % -0,003
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GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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0,2900,30723:00
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ACCESS Newswire
28.08.2026 23:02 Uhr
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Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Grants Stock Options to Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "Guanajuato Silver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) announces that the Company has granted incentive stock options of the Company as outlined below.

An officer of Guanajuato Silver was issued incentive stock options to acquire 150,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a 5-year term expiring August 28, 2031 and are subject to vesting provisions.

About Guanajuato Silver

Guanajuato Silver is a precious metals producer with a portfolio of producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company has a core operational footprint of four operating silver-gold assets in the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango.

For more information on Guanajuato Silver, please visit our website at www.gsilver.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Anderson"
Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd., please contact:

JJ Jennex, Corporate Affairs Director, T: 604 723 1433
E: jjj@GSilver.com
GSilver.com

Guanajuato Silver Bullion Store

Please visit our Bullion Store, where Guanajuato Silver coins and bars can be purchased.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guanajuato-silver-grants-stock-options-to-officer-1214022

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.