Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Grants Stock Options to Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2026 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "Guanajuato Silver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) announces that the Company has granted incentive stock options of the Company as outlined below.

An officer of Guanajuato Silver was issued incentive stock options to acquire 150,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a 5-year term expiring August 28, 2031 and are subject to vesting provisions.

About Guanajuato Silver

Guanajuato Silver is a precious metals producer with a portfolio of producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company has a core operational footprint of four operating silver-gold assets in the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango.

For more information on Guanajuato Silver, please visit our website at www.gsilver.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Anderson"

Chairman and CEO

For further information regarding Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd., please contact:

JJ Jennex, Corporate Affairs Director, T: 604 723 1433

E: jjj@GSilver.com

GSilver.com

Guanajuato Silver Bullion Store

Please visit our Bullion Store, where Guanajuato Silver coins and bars can be purchased.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/guanajuato-silver-grants-stock-options-to-officer-1214022