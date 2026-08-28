

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value edged higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh signalled the possible need for an increase in interest rates if inflation does not decline, in his first speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming today. U.S-Iran standoff continues despite mediatory efforts by Pakistan and Qatar.



Today, the U.S. Dollar Index DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was last seen trading at 99.69, up by 0.58 (or 0.59%).



The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index was revised higher to 51.70 in August, from a preliminary reading of 51.00.



While against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.158, up by 0.61%, against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.353, up by 0.45%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 160.104, down by 0.45%, the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.810, down by 0.68%; and the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.391, down by 0.38%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.716, up by 0.44%.



Today, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh delivered his first keynote address at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming.



Amid multiple economic headwinds surrounding the U.S. economy, Warsh's speech assumes significance. Of note, this is the first major speech by Warsh after assuming office in May.



On August 19, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the U.S. government would at least double its buybacks of longer-dated Treasury bonds, increasing each operation from $2 billion to at least $4 billion from September 9 through November 4.



The surprise move was taken after the 30-year bond yields climbed to their highest level since 2007. Soon after his decision, the yields declined but recovered later.



Investors viewed Bessent's move as a sign to curtail long-term borrowing costs.



For the Treasury to achieve its goal of keeping the yield returns lower, the size of the buybacks should increase substantially, which would require the U.S. Fed's complicity.



The U.S. inflation continues to hover above the Fed's target of 2%. Data from August 26 showed that the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which is the Fed's choicest measure to gauge inflation, increased 3.70% for the year to July.



The U.S. national debt surpassed $40 trillion last week. The budget deficit is approaching 6% and still widening. In the current year, the U.S. government's debt interest burden has already crossed $1 trillion.



In today's speech, Warsh did not mention about the Treasury's recent announcement but acknowledged that inflation has not meaningfully improved. Warsh remarked that the Fed may have work to do, hinting at rate hikes.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, currently investors are betting on a 59.50% chance of a 25-basis-point rate-hike at the upcoming meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on September 15-16 while the odds on rates being held at the current level stand at 40.50%.



On Monday, the U.S. announced an expansive economic embargo on Iran intended to block all sources of funding to Iran and pressure the nation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.



Senior leaders from Pakistan and Qatar separately held talks in Iran with high-level Iranian leaders to bring the U.S. and Iran back to the negotiating table.



White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly stated that there are no talks going on with Iran currently and none scheduled for any later date.



In an interview with Fox News, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that no negotiations are underway.



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