

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis linked to recalled iceberg lettuce has now reached 20 states, with 11,458 infections confirmed, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Georgia, Tennessee and Texas are the latest states added to the outbreak. Other affected states include Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Two deaths have also been linked to the outbreak, both in Michigan, where health officials said the individuals had significant underlying health conditions.



Federal and state health authorities are focusing their investigation on iceberg lettuce grown at a Taylor Farms-operated facility in central Mexico. The FDA said inspections and testing at the farm are continuing in cooperation with Mexican authorities and that it remains confident all recalled lettuce associated with the outbreak has been removed from the market.



Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can cause cyclosporiasis, typically resulting in watery diarrhoea and frequent bowel movements. The CDC has reported about 17,180 confirmed cyclosporiasis cases across the U.S. this year, along with 922 hospitalisations, making 2026 an unusually severe year for the illness.



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