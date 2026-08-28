

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI, Anthropic, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and more than 100 other companies have warned that organisations may have only months to strengthen their defences against increasingly sophisticated AI-powered cyberattacks.



In an open letter, the group said hospitals, water treatment facilities and other critical infrastructure could face a growing wave of threats as artificial intelligence makes advanced hacking capabilities cheaper and easier to access.



The signatories called for organisations to fix high-risk security weaknesses, raise standards for AI-generated code and strengthen protections for critical systems.



The group also urged cybersecurity and technology companies to develop AI-powered defensive tools and share threat intelligence, while governments should improve coordination and funding for cyber defence. Frontier AI companies were encouraged to provide their most capable models, training and financial support during major cyber incidents.



The warning comes as critical infrastructure faces a growing number of cyberattacks, with AI reducing the time and expertise attackers need to exploit vulnerabilities. However, the letter did not include specific investment commitments, deadlines or binding measures from its signatories.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News