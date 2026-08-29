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WKN: A3C8JN | ISIN: SE0016609911 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
29.08.2026 17:24 Uhr
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Niutech Signs Agreement with Global Energy Major for Waste Plastic Pyrolysis Line to Produce SAF

JINAN, China, Aug. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niutech Technology Group Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as "Niutech"), a global supplier of industrial continuous pyrolysis solutions, has signed a sales contract with a global energy major for an Industrial Continuous Waste Plastic Pyrolysis Production Line. Featuring Niutech's proprietary technology and single-unit capacity of 10,000 to 50,000 tons per year (tpy), the line will upgrade one of the customer's large-scale refineries, enabling end-to-end production from waste plastic pyrolysis oil to hydrotreated Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). This marks Niutech's first entry into the customer's equipment supply chain.

SAF is a critical pathway for aviation decarbonization. The EU's ReFuelEU Aviation Regulation mandates a 2% SAF blend from 2025, rising to 6% by 2030 and 70% by 2050. With Used Cooking Oil (UCO) supply limited, waste plastic-to-SAF is emerging as a promising second route. Niutech's technology converts low-value waste plastics - including PP, PE, PS, ABS and nylon, single-type or mixed - directly into pyrolysis oil suitable for SAF, without complex pre-treatment such as washing, sorting or drying.

The company's waste plastic pyrolysis solutions have been commercially deployed across the UK, South Korea, Denmark, Thailand, Vietnam and China, delivering multiple 10,000-tpy-class continuous pyrolysis projects.

"Large-scale pyrolysis projects impose stringent requirements on continuous operational capability," said a Niutech marketing executive. "Niutech has focused on pyrolysis technology for nearly 40 years and brings mature equipment and extensive project experience. This partnership is another validation of the strength of our industrial continuous technology."

About Niutech

Niutech Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 688309) is an integrated pyrolysis solution provider with fully independent intellectual property. Its industrial continuous pyrolysis equipment (10,000-50,000 tpy per unit) handles more than 30 waste types including scrap tires, waste plastics, oily sludge, tar residue and medical waste. Niutech has delivered 10,000-tpy-class projects across dozens of countries including Germany, the UK, South Korea, Denmark and Brazil.

Website: www.niutechpyrolysis.com
YouTube: www.youtube.com/@niutechpyrolysis
Facebook: www.facebook.com/pyrolysistooil
Email: contact@niutech.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/niutech-signs-agreement-with-global-energy-major-for-waste-plastic-pyrolysis-line-to-produce-saf-302864305.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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