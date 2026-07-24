Technological Breakthrough: Niutech's Titanium-Iron Tailings Reduction and Enrichment Technology and Equipment Boost Global Strategic Mineral Resource Recovery

LINYI, China, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niutech, a global leader in industrial continuous pyrolysis technology, recently announced that its independently developed "new-generation titanium-iron tailings reduction and enrichment technology and complete equipment" - purpose-built for the resource recovery of low-grade complex associated titanium-iron tailings - has been evaluated by a national-level professional institution, with the technological achievement reaching an "internationally advanced level." The "300,000-ton-per-year demonstration project for producing high-grade titanium-rich materials from tailings," which adopts this technology and equipment, is now under construction in Linyi, Shandong Province, China. Upon completion, it will become Asia's leading demonstration project for the green recovery of strategic mineral resources. As a key strategic layout of Niutech in the field of comprehensive mineral resource utilization, the new equipment is designed around the philosophy of "safety, environmental protection, low carbon, and high efficiency," equipped with the company's latest "low-temperature pyrolysis-in-situ reduction" synergistic technology, and delivers breakthrough industry upgrades across reduction temperature control, waste heat energy self-circulation, intelligent system management, and more.

With the development of the circular economy and advancement corporate ESG goals, the comprehensive mineral resource utilization industry is moving toward lower energy consumption, higher efficiency, and fuller resource utilization. Titanium, known as the "space metal" and "metal of the future," is widely used in aerospace, chemical, medical, and other high-end manufacturing sectors. Titanium-iron tailings are extensively generated during the development of vanadium-titanium magnetite, ilmenite, and other mineral resources, typically characterized by low grade, complex composition, and multiple associated resources. Traditional electric furnace smelting methods often require high-temperature reactions with high energy consumption, while some hydrometallurgical routes involve complex processes and considerable environmental pressure. A technical lead at Niutech stated: "The new-generation titanium-iron tailings reduction and enrichment equipment, building on the company's accumulated expertise and engineering experience in industrial continuous pyrolysis technology, substantially reduces the reaction temperature through cross-domain innovation, achieving waste-to-resource treatment and green carbon reduction. It represents a new type of solution that combines economic viability with environmental performance."

Niutech's solution uses waste plastics and other organic waste as reducing agents, generating reducing gas through low-temperature pyrolysis to accomplish in-situ reduction of titanium-iron tailings within a single integrated equipment system. This approach integrates solid waste treatment, tailings enrichment, and energy circulation, challenging the traditional perception that "high temperatures are required for efficient reduction," and provides a new industrialization pathway for the resource recovery of low-grade titanium-iron tailings. The complete production line features three outstanding advantages. First, low-temperature continuous reduction: the company has developed high-efficiency dynamic contact and online thermal dispersion synergistic control technology, raising the reduction rate to over 50%; the system completes reduction reactions below 700°C, with industrial operating temperatures controlled between 550°C and 600°C, significantly lower than traditional high-temperature smelting processes. Second, highly efficient energy utilization: the production line integrates waste heat recovery, waste gas reuse, and reduction gas self-supply systems, achieving a waste heat utilization rate exceeding 93%, reducing comprehensive energy consumption by over 36% compared to traditional processes, and lowering CO2 emissions per unit of product by approximately 40%. Third, intelligent and safe operation: the system is configured with material-temperature coordinated regulation, dynamic sealing, and an intelligent control platform, supporting large-capacity continuous and stable operation.

SOURCE Niutech